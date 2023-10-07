NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DE Shaq Lawson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's London game versus the Jaguars.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor is being activated off the reserve/PUP list ahead of Sunday's game versus the Titans. The questionable designation Taylor (ankle) has been removed.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Jake Funk
SIGNINGS
- RB Jonathan Taylor agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- WR Parker Washington (knee) placed on injured reserve.
OTHER NEWS
- OT Cam Robinson is being activated to the active roster after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, the team announced.
INJURIES
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder) will participate in Saturday's practice, per head coach Josh McDaniels.
INJURIES
- WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced. Kupp is set to make his season debut in Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
- LB Ochaun Mathis was activated from IR.
SIGNINGS
- WR Austin Trammell (active roster)