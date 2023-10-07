News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

Published: Oct 07, 2023 at 01:19 PM Updated: Oct 07, 2023 at 01:47 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

  • DE Shaq Lawson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's London game versus the Jaguars.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 1-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Jonathan Taylor is being activated off the reserve/PUP list ahead of Sunday's game versus the Titans. The questionable designation Taylor (ankle) has been removed.


ROSTER CUTS


SIGNINGS

  • RB Jonathan Taylor agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 2-2-0

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • OT Cam Robinson is being activated to the active roster after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, the team announced.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 1-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Davante Adams (shoulder) will participate in Saturday's practice, per head coach Josh McDaniels.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced. Kupp is set to make his season debut in Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
  • LB Ochaun Mathis was activated from IR.


SIGNINGS

