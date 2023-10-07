Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) downgraded to doubtful vs. Panthers

Jahmyr Gibbs﻿' hamstring injury is likely to keep him out of Week 5.

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced Gibbs was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Carolina Panthers. Gibbs was initially listed as questionable.

Gibbs popped up on the injury report for the first time on Friday and was limited in practice due to the hamstring injury. The rookie RB joins wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) and tight end James Mitchell (hamstring) as those doubtful for Sunday's home game.

Utilized as a change-of-pace back alongside workhorse David Montgomery﻿, Gibbs has flashed the potential Detroit saw to select the 21-year-old with the twelfth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Gibbs has 179 yards on 39 rushing attempts (4.6 YPC) and 14 receptions for 70 receiving yards but has yet to find the end zone through four games.

While Gibbs' availability for Sunday became doubtful on Saturday, the Lions are set to have a couple of key players make their 2023 season debuts.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams﻿, who had been serving a suspension for violating the league's gambling policy, was activated from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List, and pass rusher Julian Okwara (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

Williams, the Lions' No. 12 overall selection in 2022, missed most of his rookie season coming off a torn ACL he sustained during his final college game with Alabama. Targeted nine times during his limited snaps as a rookie, Williams' lone catch was a 41-yard TD.