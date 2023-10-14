NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- QB PJ Walker
- WR Jaelon Darden
INJURIES
- TE Mo Alie-Cox cleared concussion protocol and has no designation heading into Sunday's games versus the Jaguars.
- OLB Dawuane Smoot has been activated from the physically unable to perform list.
- CB Christian Braswell has been placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
SIGNINGS
- DT Taylor Stallworth (practice squad to active roster)
- DB Shyheim Carter (practice squad to active roster)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Justin Murray (active roster)
- CB Kindle Vildor (active roster)
- DL Efe Obada (knee) has been activated from injured reserve.
