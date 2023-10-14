News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

Published: Oct 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM Updated: Oct 14, 2023 at 01:04 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 2-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • TE Mo Alie-Cox cleared concussion protocol and has no designation heading into Sunday's games versus the Jaguars.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

  • OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-3-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 2-3-0

INJURIES

  • DL Efe Obada (knee) has been activated from injured reserve.


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

