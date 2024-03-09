NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
VISITS
- S Kevin Byard visited with the Bears Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- G Cody Ford re-signed on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. The team has since announced the signing.
TRADES
- WR Jerry Jeudy is in the process of being traded to the Browns from the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cleveland will send Denver the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth-round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
TRADES
- WR Jerry Jeudy is in the process of being traded to the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Denver will receive Cleveland's No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth-round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
SIGNINGS
- DB Nik Needham has agreed to terms to re-sign with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
- DE Brandon Graham has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to play a 15th season with the Eagles, the team announced.
OTHER NEWS
- The Eagles are having trade calls on DE Josh Sweat, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- K Nick Folk is planning on testing free agency after a year in Tennessee, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per source.