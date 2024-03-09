 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 9

Published: Mar 09, 2024 at 02:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

VISITS

  • S Kevin Byard visited with the Bears Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • G Cody Ford re-signed on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. The team has since announced the signing.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

TRADES

  • WR Jerry Jeudy is in the process of being traded to the Browns from the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Cleveland will send Denver the No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth-round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

TRADES

  • WR Jerry Jeudy is in the process of being traded to the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Denver will receive Cleveland's No. 135 (fifth-round) and No. 202 (sixth-round) picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • DB Nik Needham has agreed to terms to re-sign with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • The Eagles are having trade calls on DE Josh Sweat, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

OTHER NEWS

  • K Nick Folk is planning on testing free agency after a year in Tennessee, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per source.

