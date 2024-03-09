 Skip to main content
Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly

Published: Mar 09, 2024 at 12:14 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Brandon Graham is coming back for another go around.

The veteran Eagles defensive end has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain in Philadelphia for a 15th season, the team announced Saturday.

The longest-tenured Eagle, Graham has spent his entire career in the City of Brotherly Love. Originally drafted in 2010, the 35-year-old veteran pass rusher has accumulated 73 career sacks, 146 quarterback hits and 21 forced fumbles, earning one Pro Bowl nod in 2020. He had a career-high 11 sacks in 2022, and has finished with at least eight sacks in four seasons.

He played in all 17 games last season, but played only 34 percent of snaps and finished the year with 3.0 sacks and six QB hits.

Graham had spoken earlier in the week about his negotiations with the Eagles, saying that he had "faith" that a contract could be done to extend their partnership. And just two days later, that deal has been struck, keeping Graham off the free agent market and in the Eagles locker room.

Graham also said at the time that his intentions are to stay with the Eagles as he finishes out his NFL career, saying "I'm just trying to make sure that Philly knows that I'm gonna ride with them 'til the end."

The signing comes after it was reported earlier in the day that the Eagles were having trade talks regarding starting defensive end Josh Sweat, the second defensive player to be the subject of trade discussion in recent weeks after Philly gave Pro-Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade last month.

While conversations regarding those two players are ongoing, the Eagles can be assured that they will have a veteran leader in Graham remaining on the roster this fall.

