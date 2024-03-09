Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham on one-year contract; DE set to play 15th season in Philly

He played in all 17 games last season, but played only 34 percent of snaps and finished the year with 3.0 sacks and six QB hits.

Graham had spoken earlier in the week about his negotiations with the Eagles, saying that he had "faith" that a contract could be done to extend their partnership. And just two days later, that deal has been struck, keeping Graham off the free agent market and in the Eagles locker room.

Graham also said at the time that his intentions are to stay with the Eagles as he finishes out his NFL career, saying "I'm just trying to make sure that Philly knows that I'm gonna ride with them 'til the end."

The signing comes after it was reported earlier in the day that the Eagles were having trade talks regarding starting defensive end Josh Sweat, the second defensive player to be the subject of trade discussion in recent weeks after Philly gave Pro-Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick permission to seek a trade last month.