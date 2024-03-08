Eagles DE Brandon Graham: 'I've got faith' in getting deal done for 15th season in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles and Brandon Graham haven't agreed on a new contract, but the edge rusher has designs on playing in Philly for a 15th season.
Graham told PHLY Sports on Thursday that he has confidence that a deal can get done at some point.
"I think things are happening in a positive way," he said. "I just know that, you know, you've got to make sure you take care of your business first and foremost before both parties can talk about the plan that they want from you. I know for me, being here this long, I'm just here to try to help the team. And so I know me and (general manager) Howie (Roseman) gonna get it done. I've got faith in that."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that there is mutual interest from both sides in Graham returning to Philly, but no agreement has been cemented.
A 2010 first-round pick out of Michigan, Graham has played his entire career in Philadelphia. He's the longest-tenured Eagle but saw his reps curtailed last season, playing 34 percent of the snaps. He generated 3.0 sacks, his fewest in a season he's played at least three games since 2013.
Last offseason, Graham signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Eagles. He said that his goal is to have one last farewell tour in Philly.
"Philly has always been the only option since I got in here," he said. "I really just feel like it's been so welcoming -- it didn't start so good -- but winning the Super Bowl definitely changed my mind about this city. And then stuff happening the way it did with me sacking Tom Brady, that helped my cause. Man, it was tough in the beginning, but now things have been forgiven. It's been so welcoming, and I'm just trying to make sure that Philly knows that I'm gonna ride with them 'til the end."