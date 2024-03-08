 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Eagles DE Brandon Graham: 'I've got faith' in getting deal done for 15th season in Philly

Published: Mar 08, 2024 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles and Brandon Graham haven't agreed on a new contract, but the edge rusher has designs on playing in Philly for a 15th season.

Graham told PHLY Sports on Thursday that he has confidence that a deal can get done at some point.

"I think things are happening in a positive way," he said. "I just know that, you know, you've got to make sure you take care of your business first and foremost before both parties can talk about the plan that they want from you. I know for me, being here this long, I'm just here to try to help the team. And so I know me and (general manager) Howie (Roseman) gonna get it done. I've got faith in that."

Related Links

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that there is mutual interest from both sides in Graham returning to Philly, but no agreement has been cemented.

A 2010 first-round pick out of Michigan, Graham has played his entire career in Philadelphia. He's the longest-tenured Eagle but saw his reps curtailed last season, playing 34 percent of the snaps. He generated 3.0 sacks, his fewest in a season he's played at least three games since 2013.

Last offseason, Graham signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Eagles. He said that his goal is to have one last farewell tour in Philly.

"Philly has always been the only option since I got in here," he said. "I really just feel like it's been so welcoming -- it didn't start so good -- but winning the Super Bowl definitely changed my mind about this city. And then stuff happening the way it did with me sacking Tom Brady, that helped my cause. Man, it was tough in the beginning, but now things have been forgiven. It's been so welcoming, and I'm just trying to make sure that Philly knows that I'm gonna ride with them 'til the end."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers releasing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

Pittsburgh is parting ways with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson after one season with the team. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 14th year in the NFL.
news

Patriots agree to terms with TE Hunter Henry on new three-year contract

With free agency looming, the Patriots locked down their starting tight end. Hunter Henry has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Russell Wilson visiting Steelers ahead of free agency

The Russell Wilson free agency tour is underway. Wilson was spotted this morning at a Newark Airport catching a flight to Pittsburgh to visit the Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' he can play 'two or three or four more years' in NFL

From the start of his move to New York, Aaron Rodgers said that he planned to play more than one season with the Jets. Now, the quarterback could be extending that timetable further, saying in a recent interview that he hopes to be able to play "two or three or four more years."
news

Bears, Jets announce expansion of UK NFL Girls Flag league ahead of International Women's Day

On March 7, a day before International Women's Day, the Chicago Bears and New York Jets helped launch the second year of the NFL Girls Flag football league -- the first all-girls competition of its kind in the United Kingdom.
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Re-signing Leonard Williams 'definitely a priority for us'

The Seattle Seahawks' midseason trade for Leonard Williams didn't hoist the club into the playoffs, but general manager John Schneider considers it a priority to keep the defensive lineman around.
news

CB Xavien Howard says 'door is closed' on return to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will cut cornerback Xavien Howard at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. General manager Chris Grier recently left the door cracked open for a potential return, but Howard slammed that entryway shut on Thursday.
news

Chiefs re-signing LB Drue Tranquill to 3-year, $19M deal

Drue Tranquill is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $19 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. 
news

WR Kendrick Bourne hoping to re-sign with Patriots: 'They hold a special place in my heart, so I would love to go back'

Kendrick Bourne expects to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2024 season and he's hoping it's with the New England Patriots.
news

Rams re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to three-year, $48M deal

Los Angeles is re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 