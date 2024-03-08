Eagles DE Brandon Graham: 'I've got faith' in getting deal done for 15th season in Philly

A 2010 first-round pick out of Michigan, Graham has played his entire career in Philadelphia. He's the longest-tenured Eagle but saw his reps curtailed last season, playing 34 percent of the snaps. He generated 3.0 sacks, his fewest in a season he's played at least three games since 2013.

"Philly has always been the only option since I got in here," he said. "I really just feel like it's been so welcoming -- it didn't start so good -- but winning the Super Bowl definitely changed my mind about this city. And then stuff happening the way it did with me sacking Tom Brady, that helped my cause. Man, it was tough in the beginning, but now things have been forgiven. It's been so welcoming, and I'm just trying to make sure that Philly knows that I'm gonna ride with them 'til the end."