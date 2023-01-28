NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OC INTERVIEWS
- Todd Monken, current Georgia offensive coordinator, interviewed for the Ravens' offensive coordinator job this past week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
FINES
- LB Arden Key was fined $15,914 for his roughing penalty on Chiefs QB Chad Henne in last week's playoff game, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- TE Jody Fortson activated from injured reserve.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- RB La’Mical Perine (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jerrion Ealy (practice squad)
FINES
- S Bryan Cook fined $5,906 for his taunting penalty after his late interception in last week's playoff game, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
FINES
- LB Dre Greenlaw was fined $10,609 for his unnecessary roughness penalty on a late hit out of bounds against Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott in last week’s playoff game, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Todd Monken, current Georgia offensive coordinator, is slated to interview for the Bucs' offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.