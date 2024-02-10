NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) was activated off injured reserve but remains questionable and is considered a game-time decision, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team has since announced McKinnon's activation.
- OG Joe Thuney (pectoral) was placed on IR.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DT Mike Pennel
COACHING NEWS
- The Dolphins are hiring Lions defensive backs coach Brian Duker as their secondary coach and pass game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- DL Kalia Davis (ankle) was downgraded to out for Super Bowl LVIII
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DL Alex Barrett
- DL T.Y. McGill