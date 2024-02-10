 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 10

Published: Feb 10, 2024 at 04:31 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿﻿ (groin) was activated off injured reserve but remains questionable and is considered a game-time decision, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team has since announced McKinnon's activation.
  • OG ﻿Joe Thuney﻿ (pectoral) was placed on IR.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Miami Dolphins
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Dolphins are hiring Lions defensive backs coach Brian Duker as their secondary coach and pass game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • DL ﻿﻿﻿Kalia Davis﻿﻿﻿ (ankle) was downgraded to out for Super Bowl LVIII


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

