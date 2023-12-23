News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 23

Published: Dec 23, 2023 at 02:22 PM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 3-11-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 6-8-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • TE Tucker Fisk signed to active roster from practice squad


Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 11-3-0

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 8-6-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

  • RB Leonard Fournette is being elevated for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


FINES

  • LB Tyrel Dodson was fined $11,167 for a hit on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott last week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • S Taylor Rapp was fined $21,855 for a separate play last week, per Pelissero.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-12-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 5-9-0

SIGNINGS

  • K Cairo Santos has agreed to terms on a four-year, $16 million contract extension with $9.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per source.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 9-5-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

  • OT Tyron Smith (back) who was doubtful, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 7-7-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 10-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 6-8-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • RB Zack Moss (forearm) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons
  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) was downgraded to out for Sunday.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence has cleared concussion protocol and will travel with his team to Tampa Bay for Sunday's game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 9-5-0

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 6-8-0

INJURIES

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 10-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-7-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS


INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 3-11-0

INJURIES

  • TE Hunter Henry (knee) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
  • OL Conor McDermott (concussion) was downgraded to out and was placed on injured reserve.


SIGNINGS

  • OL James Ferentz signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-9-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 5-9-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) is expected to return to play next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 11-3-0

INJURIES

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) will be out for Monday's game against the Ravens, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. The team is more concerned about his foot than his knee, Shanahan added.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 7-7-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 5-9-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-10-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

