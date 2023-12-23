NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Dan Chisena
- WR Kaden Davis
INJURIES
- FB Keith Smith placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- TE Tucker Fisk signed to active roster from practice squad
INJURIES
- WR Zay Flowers (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus the 49ers.
- LB Malik Hamm (ankle) questionable
- CB Arthur Maulet (knee) out
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) out
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Leonard Fournette is being elevated for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
FINES
- LB Tyrel Dodson was fined $11,167 for a hit on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott last week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- S Taylor Rapp was fined $21,855 for a separate play last week, per Pelissero.
- K Cairo Santos has agreed to terms on a four-year, $16 million contract extension with $9.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per source.
INJURIES
- OT Tyron Smith (back) who was doubtful, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
- RB Malik Davis
- NT Carl Davis
INJURIES
- RB Zack Moss (forearm) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) was downgraded to out for Sunday.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence has cleared concussion protocol and will travel with his team to Tampa Bay for Sunday's game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Raiders.
- WR Kadarius Toney (hip) ruled out
- OT Donovan Smith (neck) ruled out
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (quad/illness) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Chiefs
- TE Michael Mayer (toe) ruled out
INJURIES
- LB Jordan Hicks activated to the 53-man roster
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Nick Vigil
INJURIES
- TE Hunter Henry (knee) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
- OL Conor McDermott (concussion) was downgraded to out and was placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- OL James Ferentz signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
- TE Matt Sokol
- CB Breon Borders
INJURIES
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Eagles.
- DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) questionable
- DL A’Shawn Robinson (back) questionable
INJURIES
- G Landon Dickerson (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Giants.
- CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral) ruled out
- CB Darius Slay (knee) ruled out
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) is expected to return to play next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
INJURIES
- DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) will be out for Monday's game against the Ravens, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. The team is more concerned about his foot than his knee, Shanahan added.
INJURIES
- DT Jeffery Simmons placed on injured reserve
- LB Jack Gibbens placed on injured reserve
- LB Luke Gifford placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- T John Ojukwu signed to active roster from practice squad
- OL Andrew Rupcich signed to active roster from practice squad
- LB JoJo Domann signed to active roster from practice squad
- CB Tay Gowan
- DB Shyheim Carter
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS