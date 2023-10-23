NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (right shoulder) was a full participant in Monday's practice estimation.
- TE Dawson Knox will undergo wrist surgery and his timetable for a return is not yet known, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
- TE Quintin Morris (ankle) DNP
- DT Ed Oliver (toe) limited
- DT Jordan Phillips (back) limited
- LB Terrel Bernard (knee) full
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) full
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Chargers, HC Matt Eberflus announced Monday. Fields missed last Sunday's game due ti the dislocated thumb he suffered in Week 6.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson, who exited Sunday's win over the Colts out of precaution, is considered day to day with a shoulder injury, HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday. After taking a big hit in the first quarter, Watson was cleared for a concussion but didn't return to the game, which was his first game back in action since Week 3 as he dealt with a right shoulder injury.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Deon Jackson waived, per the NFL transaction wire.
SUSPENSIONS
- S Kareem Jackson was suspended without pay for four games for violations of unnecessary roughness rules in Sunday's win over Green Bay. He will appeal the suspension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- CB Gregory Junior (hamstring) designated to return from injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- DL Henry Mondeaux (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Ross Blacklock (practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB Nick Bolton will need surgery on his dislocated wrist and is expected to miss roughly two months, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) has yet to get a determination on whether or not he can play in Week 8, HC Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday. Garoppolo missed last Sunday's game due to the back injury he suffered in Week 6.
INJURIES
- OL Isaiah Wynn will miss weeks with a quad injury suffered against the Eagles, coach Mike McDaniel said.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Trishton Jackson
- OLB Luiji Vilain
SIGNINGS
- RB Jordan Mims signed to practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.
SIGNINGS
- WR Gunner Olszewski is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- CB Sauce Gardner is still in the concussion protocol, HC Robert Saleh told reporters Monday.
- CB D.J. Reed also remains in the concussion protocol, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts (knee) said that he was OK following Sunday's win over the Dolphins, a game in which he sported a brace on his left leg in the second half. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that there's a good chance Hurts will be able to practice this week. Head coach Nick Siranni later told reporters later on Monday that they'll see how Hurts feels as the week progresses.
TRADES
- The Eagles acquired former All-Pro S Kevin Byard in a trade with the Titans, Rapoport reported. Tennessee will receive S Terrell Edmunds and a 2024 fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in the deal.
INJURIES
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles left Monday's game with an ankle injury.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LB Uchenna Nwosu has a pectoral injury that will probably require surgery, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters, adding that surgery would likely mean an end to Nwosu's season.
SUSPENSIONS
- WR D'Wayne Eskridge was removed from the reserve/suspended list.
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice. The choice to not practice was more to deal with soreness, and it is not considered to be a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- RB Chase Edmonds (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve. He was a full participant on Monday.
- WR Chris Godwin (neck) DNP
- DT Vita Vea (groin) DNP
TRADES
- The Titans traded former All-Pro S Kevin Byard to the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tennessee will receive S Terrell Edmunds and a 2024 fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in the deal.