NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 23

Published: Oct 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM Updated: Oct 23, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB Justin Fields (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Chargers, HC Matt Eberflus announced Monday. Fields missed last Sunday's game due ti the dislocated thumb he suffered in Week 6. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Deshaun Watson, who exited Sunday's win over the Colts out of precaution, is considered day to day with a shoulder injury, HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday. After taking a big hit in the first quarter, Watson was cleared for a concussion but didn't return to the game, which was his first game back in action since Week 3 as he dealt with a right shoulder injury.


ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 2-5-0

SUSPENSIONS

  • S ﻿Kareem Jackson﻿ was suspended without pay for four games for violations of unnecessary roughness rules in Sunday's win over Green Bay. He will appeal the suspension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 3-3-0

ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • CB ﻿Gregory Junior﻿ (hamstring) designated to return from injured reserve


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) has yet to get a determination on whether or not he can play in Week 8, HC Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday. Garoppolo missed last Sunday's game due to the back injury he suffered in Week 6. 
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • OL ﻿Isaiah Wynn﻿ will miss weeks with a quad injury suffered against the Eagles, coach Mike McDaniel said.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 2-4-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Jordan Mims signed to practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 2-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • WR Gunner Olszewski is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • CB Sauce Gardner is still in the concussion protocol, HC Robert Saleh told reporters Monday.
  • CB D.J. Reed also remains in the concussion protocol, per Saleh.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 6-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jalen Hurts﻿﻿﻿﻿ (knee) said that he was OK following Sunday's win over the Dolphins, a game in which he sported a brace on his left leg in the second half. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that there's a good chance Hurts will be able to practice this week. Head coach Nick Siranni later told reporters later on Monday that they'll see how Hurts feels as the week progresses.


TRADES

  • The Eagles acquired former All-Pro S ﻿﻿﻿Kevin Byard﻿﻿﻿ in a trade with the Titans, Rapoport reported. Tennessee will receive S ﻿﻿﻿Terrell Edmunds﻿﻿﻿ and a 2024 fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in the deal.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 5-1-0

INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • LB Uchenna Nwosu has a pectoral injury that will probably require surgery, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters, adding that surgery would likely mean an end to Nwosu's season.


SUSPENSIONS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Baker Mayfield (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice. The choice to not practice was more to deal with soreness, and it is not considered to be a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • RB Chase Edmonds (knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve. He was a full participant on Monday.
  • WR Chris Godwin (neck) DNP
  • DT Vita Vea (groin) DNP
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-4-0

TRADES

  • The Titans traded former All-Pro S ﻿﻿Kevin Byard﻿﻿ to the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tennessee will receive S ﻿﻿Terrell Edmunds﻿﻿ and a 2024 fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in the deal.

