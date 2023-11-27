NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
FIRINGS
- The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start in his first season in Carolina. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the team's interim head coach.
- OT Cam Robinson (knee) is getting further testing on Monday on his injury, per head coach Doug Pederson.
- WR Justin Jefferson is “very close” to returning from his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Jefferson will not be activated for Monday's game against the Bears. Jefferson is expected to be 100% after Minnesota's bye week and play Week 14 at Las Vegas.
- OT Lane Johnson is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his groin on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- DB Anthony Averett is working out for the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- QB Baker Mayfield had a negative MRI on his ankle injury, per head coach Todd Bowles.