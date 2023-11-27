News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 27

Published: Nov 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM Updated: Nov 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-10-0

FIRINGS

  • The Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start in his first season in Carolina. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as the team's interim head coach.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-3-0

INJURIES

  • OT Cam Robinson (knee) is getting further testing on Monday on his injury, per head coach Doug Pederson.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Justin Jefferson is “very close” to returning from his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Jefferson will not be activated for Monday's game against the Bears. Jefferson is expected to be 100% after Minnesota's bye week and play Week 14 at Las Vegas.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 10-1-0

INJURIES

  • OT Lane Johnson is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his groin on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 8-3-0

VISITS

  • DB Anthony Averett is working out for the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 4-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Baker Mayfield had a negative MRI on his ankle injury, per head coach Todd Bowles.

