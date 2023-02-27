NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING NEWS
- Dave Huxtable has been named senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Huxtable's hiring highlighted several coaching staff changes announced on Monday by the team, including Steve Jackson as secondary coach, Nick Perry as assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie as defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as offensive assistant, Steven King as offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects: defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as football analyst and Mateo Kambui as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow/offensive line.
SIGNINGS
- DE Tanoh Kpassagnon signed a two-year $6 million extension that includes $2.5 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
COACHING NEWS
- Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach, is doing a second interview for the Eagles' defensive coordinator opening, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.