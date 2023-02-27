Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 27

Published: Feb 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
COACHING NEWS

  • Dave Huxtable has been named senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Huxtable's hiring highlighted several coaching staff changes announced on Monday by the team, including Steve Jackson as secondary coach, Nick Perry as assistant wide receivers coach, Shawn Flaherty as assistant offensive line coach, Lanier Goethie as defensive front specialist, Patrick Kramer as offensive assistant, Steven King as offensive assistant, Mario Jeberaeel as special projects: defense, Matt Baker as special teams assistant, Michael Gray as football analyst and Mateo Kambui as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow/offensive line. 
New Orleans Saints
SIGNINGS

  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon signed a two-year $6 million extension that includes $2.5 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
COACHING NEWS

  • Sean Desai, Seahawks associate head coach, is doing a second interview for the Eagles' defensive coordinator opening, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

news

QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson to throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine; Bryce Young waiting for pro day

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Florida QB Anthony Richardson will throw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine while Alabama QB Bryce Young will wait for his pro day, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

news

NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable

An NFL team has proposed a new rule that would make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

QB Jameis Winston still preparing for possibility of staying with Saints in 2023

Injuries derailed Jameis Winston's 2022 season, leading to him acting as backup for most of the year. But despite his current position, Winston is not counting himself out of the running on a New Orleans squad that has no clear option at quarterback as of yet.

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

news

Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Drew Petzing is new to Arizona, leaving Cleveland to join the Cardinals staff, and it didn't take long for him to like what he's seen from starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

news

Russell Wilson refutes report he asked Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider

Russell Wilson refuted a report that says the QB's split from the Seahawks was the result of a power struggle in which he appealed to ownership to fire both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

