NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 19

Published: Feb 19, 2024 at 04:13 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

FINES

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • DL Lawrence Guy is being released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
  • S ﻿Adrian Phillips﻿ is being released, Pelissero reported, per a source.
NFL Shield logo CP

RETIREMENTS

  • RB Mike Davis announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. Davis played for the 49ers, Seahawks, Panthers, Bears, Falcons and was last with the Ravens in 2022.

