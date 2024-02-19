NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
FINES
- LB Nick Bolton was fined $8,238 for his horse-collar tackle on 49ers QB Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVIII.
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Lawrence Guy is being released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- S Adrian Phillips is being released, Pelissero reported, per a source.
RETIREMENTS
- RB Mike Davis announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. Davis played for the 49ers, Seahawks, Panthers, Bears, Falcons and was last with the Ravens in 2022.