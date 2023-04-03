Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 3

Published: Apr 03, 2023 at 11:18 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Chicago Bears
VISITS

  • DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Carter has declined visits to teams outside the top 10 because, based on his info, he’s confident Carter will go inside the top 10, per Rapoport.
Dallas Cowboys
VISITS

  • WR Zay Flowers is being hosted on a Top 30 visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Las Vegas Raiders
VISITS

  • QB Will Levis is being hosted on a Top 30 visit at the team facility on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Las Vegas currently holds the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Miami Dolphins
SIGNINGS

  • TE Durham Smythe is signing a two-year extension worth $7.75 million with $5.5 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The deal, which has a max value of $8.75 million, includes a raise to $4.5 million in 2023, per Pelissero. The team has since announced the news.
Minnesota Vikings
INJURIES

  • RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is making excellent progress following offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. Cook played the last three seasons while protecting the injured shoulder, which is now 100% stable and stronger, per Pelissero.
New Orleans Saints
VISITS

  • QB Hendon Hooker is visiting the Saints on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Coming off a clean ACL tear, Hooker's prospects for the 2023 season are positive, per Rapoport. New Orleans holds the No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.


SIGNINGS

New York Giants
VISITS

  • LB Deion Jones is being hosted on a free-agent visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 

