NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 3

- DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Carter has declined visits to teams outside the top 10 because, based on his info, he’s confident Carter will go inside the top 10, per Rapoport.
- WR Zay Flowers is being hosted on a Top 30 visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- QB Will Levis is being hosted on a Top 30 visit at the team facility on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Las Vegas currently holds the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- TE Durham Smythe is signing a two-year extension worth $7.75 million with $5.5 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The deal, which has a max value of $8.75 million, includes a raise to $4.5 million in 2023, per Pelissero. The team has since announced the news.
- RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is making excellent progress following offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source. Cook played the last three seasons while protecting the injured shoulder, which is now 100% stable and stronger, per Pelissero.
- QB Hendon Hooker is visiting the Saints on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Coming off a clean ACL tear, Hooker's prospects for the 2023 season are positive, per Rapoport. New Orleans holds the No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
- LB Deion Jones is being hosted on a free-agent visit on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.