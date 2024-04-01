NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- G Calvin Throckmorton signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
- G Jordan Meredith was re-signed, the team announced.
- OLB Haason Reddick, who was acquired via trade with Philadelphia, was officially introduced by the club. New York sent a conditional 2026 third-round pick in exchange for Reddick.
- S Reed Blankenship signed a one-year extension through the 2025 season, the team announced.
- OLB Haason Reddick's trade to the New York Jets was officially announced by the club. Philadelphia acquired a conditional 2026 third-round pick in the deal.
