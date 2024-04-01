 Skip to main content
News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 1

Published: Apr 01, 2024 at 02:29 PM Updated: Apr 01, 2024 at 02:48 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets

TRADES

  • OLB Haason Reddick, who was acquired via trade with Philadelphia, was officially introduced by the club. New York sent a conditional 2026 third-round pick in exchange for Reddick.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • S Reed Blankenship signed a one-year extension through the 2025 season, the team announced.


TRADES

  • OLB Haason Reddick's trade to the New York Jets was officially announced by the club. Philadelphia acquired a conditional 2026 third-round pick in the deal. 
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

