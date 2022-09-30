NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

Around the NFL

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB Xavier Rhodes has a hamstring injury and will unlikely play on Sunday, per coach Sean McDermott. 
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB Dak Prescott (thumb) is dealing with some swelling and won't be throwing footballs on Friday, per head coach Mike McCarthy. 
  • WR Michael Gallup (knee) has done well so far by fully participating in practices this week and the hope is he will be active on Sunday, according to McCarthy. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Zay Jones sustained an ankle injury during practice this week and has been held out since for precautionary reasons, per coach Doug Pederson. 
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) has no game status on the injury report versus the Saints. 
  • LB Za'Darius Smith (knee) is questionable. 
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Mac Jones (ankle) isn't promised to return to the practice field for the first time since sustaining his high ankle sprain, but Bill Belichick offered a glimmer of hope to reporters on Friday. "We'll see," Belichick said. "I'm sure we'll both be watching very closely to see if he's out there." NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that Jones was present for the start of practice.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Zach Wilson was again a full participant in practice on Friday and is off the injury report, per head coach Robert Saleh. Wilson is set to make his season debut on Sunday versus the Steelers. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Julio Jones (knee) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday night versus the Chiefs, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday.
  • WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.
  • LT Donovan Smith (elbow) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable for Sunday after one-car crash, 'blessed to live another day'

Myles Garrett's frightening car accident fortunately left him only with minor injuries, and a chance to play on Sunday. Garrett is considered questionable for Cleveland's Week 4 game against Atlanta.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out, RB D'Andre Swift unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Cardinals. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings

The Saints are preparing Andy Dalton to start as coach Dennis Allen declared QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) as doubtful to play vs. the Vikings. Wideout Michael Thomas has been ruled out.

Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'

Steelers DE Cam Heyward reflects on what the Steelers need to do to earn their first win without star pass rusher T.J. Watt in six tries.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley off to hot start: 'This is the guy I know. That's the guy who always was there'

Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants RB's touchdown against Dallas reminded fans of the type of juice Barkley brought during his rookie campaign way back in 2018.

Joe Burrow sacked just once in Bengals' victory: 'I had all the time I needed in the pocket'

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins marked the first time since Week 7, 2021, that quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked fewer than two times in a game.

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa discharged from hospital Thursday after suffering concussion vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken by ambulance to a Cincinnati-area hospital after sustaining a concussion on Thursday night. He was later discharged and flew home with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals  on Thursday night.

Glazer family to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Thursday that it would be donating $1 million to assist in disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.

