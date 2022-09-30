NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday versus the Browns.
- CB Xavier Rhodes has a hamstring injury and will unlikely play on Sunday, per coach Sean McDermott.
- RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) returned to practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Week 4 versus the Cardinals.
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) is questionable.
- DE Myles Garrett (biceps, shoulder) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Falcons, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday. Garrett sustained his injuries after being involved in a single-car crash on Monday.
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is also questionable, per Stefanski.
- QB Dak Prescott (thumb) is dealing with some swelling and won't be throwing footballs on Friday, per head coach Mike McCarthy.
- WR Michael Gallup (knee) has done well so far by fully participating in practices this week and the hope is he will be active on Sunday, according to McCarthy.
- RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday versus the Seahawks, head coach Dan Campbell announced Friday.
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) was ruled out by Campbell.
- WR Zay Jones sustained an ankle injury during practice this week and has been held out since for precautionary reasons, per coach Doug Pederson.
- RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) has no game status on the injury report versus the Saints.
- LB Za'Darius Smith (knee) is questionable.
- QB Mac Jones (ankle) isn't promised to return to the practice field for the first time since sustaining his high ankle sprain, but Bill Belichick offered a glimmer of hope to reporters on Friday. "We'll see," Belichick said. "I'm sure we'll both be watching very closely to see if he's out there." NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that Jones was present for the start of practice.
- QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is officially listed as doubtful versus the Vikings after not practicing all week.
- WR Michael Thomas (foot) has been ruled out.
- QB Zach Wilson was again a full participant in practice on Friday and is off the injury report, per head coach Robert Saleh. Wilson is set to make his season debut on Sunday versus the Steelers.
- WR Julio Jones (knee) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday night versus the Chiefs, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday.
- WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.
- LT Donovan Smith (elbow) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.