Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The Carolina Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

McCaffrey missed Wednesday and Thursday practices due to the thigh issue but returned as a limited participant Friday.

CMC is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, the first time he surpassed the 100-yard mark in consecutive tilts since doing so in three straight in Weeks 8-10, 2019.