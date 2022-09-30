Around the NFL

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Published: Sep 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The Carolina Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

McCaffrey missed Wednesday and Thursday practices due to the thigh issue but returned as a limited participant Friday.

CMC is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, the first time he surpassed the 100-yard mark in consecutive tilts since doing so in three straight in Weeks 8-10, 2019.

If the running back can't go Sunday, it would cut out the most dynamic part of the Panthers' offense. Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman would be in line for increased touches if McCaffrey is out Sunday. Panthers coach Matt Rhule could also siphon some of CMC's snaps if he is active against the Cards.

Related Content

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown out, RB D'Andre Swift unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

news

Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings

The Saints are preparing Andy Dalton to start as coach Dennis Allen declared QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) as doubtful to play vs. the Vikings. Wideout Michael Thomas has been ruled out.

news

Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'

Steelers DE Cam Heyward reflects on what the Steelers need to do to earn their first win without star pass rusher T.J. Watt in six tries.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley off to hot start: 'This is the guy I know. That's the guy who always was there'

Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants RB's touchdown against Dallas reminded fans of the type of juice Barkley brought during his rookie campaign way back in 2018.

news

Joe Burrow sacked just once in Bengals' victory: 'I had all the time I needed in the pocket'

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins marked the first time since Week 7, 2021, that quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked fewer than two times in a game.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa discharged from hospital Thursday after suffering concussion vs. Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken by ambulance to a Cincinnati-area hospital after sustaining a concussion on Thursday night. He was later discharged and flew home with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals  on Thursday night.

news

Glazer family to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Thursday that it would be donating $1 million to assist in disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.

news

Dolphins used 12 offensive players while practicing at University of Cincinnati to fool onlookers

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Dolphins noticed that people were observing their walkthrough session at the University of Cincinnati, so the team deliberately inserted a 12th player into offensive sets so that nothing would be spoiled on video.

news

Players selected to 'Pro Bowl Games' will be required to attend barring a medical issue

Players selected for the Pro Bowl Games will be required to attend the event, barring a medical issue, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE