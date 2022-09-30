Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The New England Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Hoyer will start Week 4.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported earlier in the week that Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, per sources informed of the situation.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick remained mum on the severity of Jones' injury this week, calling the QB day-to-day.

"I don't know. He doesn't know. The doctors don't know. Take it as it comes and see what happens," Belichick told reporters Friday of the QB's timeline. "Ultimately, that will be a decision made by the medical people, in consultation with Mac, of course. Like we do with any player. He's no different than any other player. I mean, he is, but I'm just saying the process is the same."

In the end, Jones will miss at least this week and possibly longer, depending on how his rehab tracks in the coming weeks.