Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

In each of the last six weeks, at least some of the conversation regarding the Dallas Cowboys has included questions about Michael Gallup's status.

It appears the receiver is finally set to return to the field. Gallup did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday, meaning logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

Dallas entered the 2022 season believing Gallup could account for a good portion of the team's production in the passing game, enough for the Cowboys to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland in the offseason in a payroll-shedding move. Owner Jerry Jones remained optimistic on Gallup's outlook throughout the preseason, leaving open the possibility Gallup could return as early as Week 1.

Gallup, of course, did not return for the season opener, setting an expectation for weekly questions regarding his status. The loss of QB Dak Prescott only increased those questions, as backup Cooper Rush would ideally need every weapon available to him to keep the Cowboys' offense afloat.

Instead of getting Gallup back in just the nick of time, Rush instead turned to Noah Brown, helping elevate the typical backup to the top of Dallas' receiving production chart (15 catches, 213 yards, one touchdown) through three games. It has worked out for the Cowboys, who are 2-1 entering Week 4 after losing the season opener to the Buccaneers.