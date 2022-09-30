Around the NFL

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Published: Sep 30, 2022 at 04:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In each of the last six weeks, at least some of the conversation regarding the Dallas Cowboys has included questions about Michael Gallup's status.

It appears the receiver is finally set to return to the field. Gallup did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday, meaning logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

Dallas entered the 2022 season believing Gallup could account for a good portion of the team's production in the passing game, enough for the Cowboys to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland in the offseason in a payroll-shedding move. Owner Jerry Jones remained optimistic on Gallup's outlook throughout the preseason, leaving open the possibility Gallup could return as early as Week 1.

Gallup, of course, did not return for the season opener, setting an expectation for weekly questions regarding his status. The loss of QB Dak Prescott only increased those questions, as backup Cooper Rush would ideally need every weapon available to him to keep the Cowboys' offense afloat.

Instead of getting Gallup back in just the nick of time, Rush instead turned to Noah Brown, helping elevate the typical backup to the top of Dallas' receiving production chart (15 catches, 213 yards, one touchdown) through three games. It has worked out for the Cowboys, who are 2-1 entering Week 4 after losing the season opener to the Buccaneers.

Dallas gave Gallup ample time to ensure he was fully recovered from surgery to repair a torn ACL. It hasn't hurt the Cowboys' record, as Dallas has won two straight with Rush, Brown, CeeDee Lamb and the backfield tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Gallup's return should only further bolster the Cowboys' offense.

Related Content

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) questionable to make season debut Sunday vs. Titans

Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has a shot at making his season debut in Week 4 against the Titans. Leonard is officially listed as questionable after "three pretty good days" of practice, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett questionable for Sunday after one-car crash, 'blessed to live another day'

Myles Garrett's frightening car accident fortunately left him only with minor injuries, and a chance to play on Sunday. Garrett is considered questionable for Cleveland's Week 4 game against Atlanta.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift ruled out vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) questionable to play Sunday vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to play through a thigh injury Sunday versus the Cardinals. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as questionable to play in Week 4.

news

Saints preparing to start Andy Dalton with Jameis Winston doubtful to play; Michael Thomas ruled out vs. Vikings

The Saints are preparing Andy Dalton to start as coach Dennis Allen declared QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) as doubtful to play vs. the Vikings. Wideout Michael Thomas has been ruled out.

news

Cam Heyward, Steelers searching for first win without T.J. Watt: 'I have to step up'

Steelers DE Cam Heyward reflects on what the Steelers need to do to earn their first win without star pass rusher T.J. Watt in six tries.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley off to hot start: 'This is the guy I know. That's the guy who always was there'

Saquon Barkley is back. The Giants RB's touchdown against Dallas reminded fans of the type of juice Barkley brought during his rookie campaign way back in 2018.

news

Joe Burrow sacked just once in Bengals' victory: 'I had all the time I needed in the pocket'

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins marked the first time since Week 7, 2021, that quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked fewer than two times in a game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE