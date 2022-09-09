Around the NFL

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) will not play in season opener vs. Buccaneers

Published: Sep 09, 2022 at 04:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jerry Jones held out hope for quite some time, but Michael Gallup will not make it back to the field in time for Week 1.

Gallup will sit out of Dallas' Sunday night season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys announced Friday.

Gallup continues to work toward returning from an ACL tear that ended his 2021 season, and for a period of time last month, Jones expressed optimism Gallup might be able to play earlier than anticipated, perhaps as soon as Week 1. The Cowboys indicated this could be a possibility by avoiding placing Gallup on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, but the receiver's late-July prediction -- in which he told reporters it was "not a reasonable possibility" that he'd be ready for Week 1 -- ended up proving to be correct.

Instead, the Cowboys will proceed with a receiving corps headlined by third-year receiver CeeDee Lamb that also includes the likes of Noah Brown, rookie Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and former USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin.

It's far from the group Dallas rolled out last season. Gone are Cedrick Wilson and Amari Cooper, and in their place is a group of unproven players who will accept the challenge of producing for a Dallas team that again carries high expectations into the start of the season.

Reinforcement could be on the way in the form of Gallup, a receiver who caught 160 passes for 2,395 yards and 13 touchdowns combined between 2019 and 2021. He just won't rejoin them for Week 1.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

news

Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday announced the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with helmet decals during the 2022 season.

news

Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

Tennessee is locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (finger) 'ready to go' in season opener vs. Broncos

After sustaining a rare training camp injury, Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams explains his eagerness to deliver an impactful season.

news

Justin Herbert: I've been thinking about Chargers-Raiders rematch for 'past six or seven months'

Justin Herbert and the Chargers don't have to wait long for a chance at revenge against the Raiders with schedule-makers pitting the division rivals against each other to open Week 1 on Sunday.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara feels 'explosive' ahead of sixth season: 'I might have gotten faster'

Much of the offseason discussions surrounding the Saints offense revolved around Jameis Winston's return from injury, a revamped receiver corps and offensive line changes. But don't forget about Alvin Kamara.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on loss to Bills: 'We got our ass beat, straight-up'

Jalen Ramsey offered the bluntest assessment of the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills to open the 2022 NFL campaign. "We got our ass beat, straight-up," Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

news

Josh Allen on pulverizing stiff-arm: 'An example of what I'm willing to do to win a game'

Facing a third-and-7 on their opening drive of the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled toward the sideline and stiff-armed Rams safety Nick Scott to get the first down.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay on blowout loss to Bills: 'This was a humbling experience'

The Los Angeles Rams were left crestfallen by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, losing 31-10, as the 2022 Super Bowl favorites made a statement at the expense of the 2021 Super Bowl winners.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE