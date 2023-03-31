Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 31

Published: Mar 31, 2023 at 02:01 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

  • DE Calais Campbell's one-year deal has a base salary of $7 million fully guaranteed and is worth up to $9 million with incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • S Taylor Rapp signed a one-year deal, the team announced. A former second-round pick by the Rams, Rapp earned a starting role as a rookie and collected a career-high four interceptions during L.A.'s Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2021.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

news

Greg Roman plans to spend 2023 out of NFL, reflects on success with Lamar Jackson

Former Ravens OC Greg Roman will spend 2023 out of football. He revealed his plans in a piece he wrote for The 33rd Team, in which the 2019 Assistant Coach of the Year detailed his experiences coaching Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'It hurts my soul' to see Orlando Brown join rival Bengals

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce expressed his disappointment in Orlando Brown signing with the rival Bengals this offseason, but is at the same time happy to see his former teammates get paid.

news

Bengals' Tee Higgins not 'worried about' extension ahead of contract year, wants to stay in Cincinnati

Ahead of a contract year, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins joined The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and said he's not fretting about an eventual extension to stay in Cincinnati.

news

Howie Roseman on Eagles' quick turnaround: 'In our market, there is no rebuilding'

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said this week on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce that he detests the term "rebuild." He noted that a year of cratering actually helps speed up the process rather than a slow stacking of middling chips.

news

Raiders owner Mark Davis: 'You gotta have patience'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he's practicing "patience" after the team finished with a 6-11 record under Josh McDaniels' first season.

news

Former Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal signing two-year deal with Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran safety Keanu Neal on a two-year deal, Neal's agent, David Canter, announced via Twitter Thursday.

news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson expecting improvement from No. 1 pick Travon Walker: 'Just like Trevor [Lawrence], we can only go up'

Having seen a significant improvement in the second year from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the Annual League Meeting that he's hoping for a similar growth from 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jeremy Chinn excited to play 'closer to the action' on Panthers team ready to compete in 'wide open' NFC South

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn talked with NFL.com Wednesday about his personal goals for the 2023 season, the possibility of playing 'closer to the action' with the addition of Vonn Bell, and Carolina's chances to take over a 'wide open' NFC South next year.

news

Florida QB Anthony Richardson meets with Panthers, Raiders ahead of pro day

Like the other potential 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson has met with Carolina, the team owning the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of his Thursday pro day, airing live on NFL+ at 11:30 a.m. ET.

news

Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

Giants coach Brian Daboll endeared himself to Big Blue fans in his first season, spearheading a surprising playoff berth with a still-rebuilding club. But co-owner John Mara warned the coach shouldn't get too big a head about his early success.

