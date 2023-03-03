NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Randall Cobb recently underwent surgery to clean out his ankle to fix a persisting issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
- C Justin Britt was released, freeing up roughly $3 million in salary cap space.
- RB Josh Jacobs will receive franchise tag if he does not reach a long-term deal with Raiders before March 7 deadline, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per sources.
- WR Marcus Kemp