News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 23

Published: Feb 23, 2024 at 10:10 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The team announced the additions of Shaun Sarrett as assistant offensive line coach and Henry Schneider IV as assistant to the head coach.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS


COACHING NEWS

  • The team officially announced its 2024 coaching staff, including the additions of Vic Fangio, defensive coordinator; Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator; Christian Parker, passing game coordinator/defensive backs; Clint Hurtt, senior defensive assistant/defensive line; Roy Anderson, cornerbacks; Joe Kasper, safeties; Bobby King, inside linebackers; Doug Nussmeier, quarterbacks and Kyle Valero, offensive assistant.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

SIGNINGS

  • QB ﻿﻿Geno Smith﻿﻿ and the team have agreed to convert Smith's $9.6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, clearing $4.8 million in salary cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

