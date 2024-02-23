NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- The team announced the additions of Shaun Sarrett as assistant offensive line coach and Henry Schneider IV as assistant to the head coach.
SIGNINGS
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam signed one-year extension.
COACHING NEWS
- The team officially announced its 2024 coaching staff, including the additions of Vic Fangio, defensive coordinator; Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator; Christian Parker, passing game coordinator/defensive backs; Clint Hurtt, senior defensive assistant/defensive line; Roy Anderson, cornerbacks; Joe Kasper, safeties; Bobby King, inside linebackers; Doug Nussmeier, quarterbacks and Kyle Valero, offensive assistant.
SIGNINGS
- QB Geno Smith and the team have agreed to convert Smith's $9.6 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, clearing $4.8 million in salary cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.