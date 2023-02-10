NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OC INTERVIEWS
- Kliff Kingsbury, former Cardinals head coach, is being interviewed today for the Texans' vacant offensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
COACHING NEWS
- Matt Burke, former Cardinals DL coach, is expected to be hired as the new Texans defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- Mike Eubanks, who has been with the team since 2018 as the head strength and conditioning coach, is being retained on Ryans' staff, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
COACHING NEWS
- Chad Hall is being hired as wide receivers coach, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports. Hall, a former NFL wideout, spent the past six seasons on the Bills staff.
INJURIES
- The Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles.
COACHING NEWS
- Jeff Howard is being hired as inside linebackers coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Howard previously worked as passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach with the Browns.
- Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker was interviewed Friday for the team's quarterbacks coach job, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- WR Britain Covey (hamstring) is questionable to play in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs.
OTHER NEWS
- LT Taylor Lewan said he expects to be cut by the Titans in the coming weeks and will ponder whether or not he continues his NFL career this offseason.