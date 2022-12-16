Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16

Dec 16, 2022
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • OG Chuma Edoga (knee) has been ruled out versus New Orleans, per coach Arthur Smith.
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR D.J. Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers. 
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-10-0

INJURIES

  • WR Chase Claypool (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday versus Philadelphia. 
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 9-4-0

INJURIES

  • DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out fir Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday.
  • CB Mike Hilton (knee) was also ruled out by Taylor. 
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 5-8-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
2022 · 3-10-0

INJURIES

  • QB Russell Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the Cardinals, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced. 


FINES

  • WR Jerry Jeudy fined $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s loss to the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Jeudy received a $23,020 fine for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet, per Pelissero. 
Detroit Lions
2022 · 6-7-0

INJURIES

  • DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness) returned to practice Friday, per coach Dan Campbell.
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is expected to make his return Sunday versus the Rams, coach Matt LaFleur announced. Doubs hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 9.
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-8-1

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

INJURIES

  • CB Brandon Facyson (illness) downgraded to out for Saturday's game versus the Vikings.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) is expected to play on Sunday versus the Cowboys, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday.
  • OLB Travon Walker (ankle) remains day to day, per Pederson. 
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) is looking like he will play Sunday versus the Patriots, coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday.
New York Jets
2022 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday versus Detroit because he has yet to be cleared for contact by team doctors, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tyler Lockett is expected to have surgery to repair and stabilize the fractured finger he suffered in Thursday night's loss to the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Expected to miss at least one game, Lockett's potential return will have a firm timetable following surgery, Rapoport added. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 6-7-0

INJURIES

  • DT Vita Vea (calf) has been ruled out versus the Bengals, per coach Todd Bowles.
Washington Commanders
2022 · 7-5-1

INJURIES

  • DE Chase Young (knee) is listed as questionable versus the Giants.

