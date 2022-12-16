NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OG Chuma Edoga (knee) has been ruled out versus New Orleans, per coach Arthur Smith.
INJURIES
- WR D.J. Moore (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
INJURIES
- WR Chase Claypool (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday versus Philadelphia.
INJURIES
- DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out fir Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday.
- CB Mike Hilton (knee) was also ruled out by Taylor.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Daylen Baldwin
- LB Tae Davis
INJURIES
- QB Russell Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the Cardinals, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced.
FINES
- WR Jerry Jeudy fined $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s loss to the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Jeudy received a $23,020 fine for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet, per Pelissero.
INJURIES
- DE Aidan Hutchinson (illness) returned to practice Friday, per coach Dan Campbell.
INJURIES
- WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is expected to make his return Sunday versus the Rams, coach Matt LaFleur announced. Doubs hasn't played since injuring his ankle in Week 9.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- CB Brandon Facyson (illness) downgraded to out for Saturday's game versus the Vikings.
INJURIES
- OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) is expected to play on Sunday versus the Cowboys, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday.
- OLB Travon Walker (ankle) remains day to day, per Pederson.
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (quad/hand) is looking like he will play Sunday versus the Patriots, coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday.
INJURIES
- QB Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday versus Detroit because he has yet to be cleared for contact by team doctors, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) is considered doubtful for Sunday versus Carolina, per coach Mike Tomlin.
INJURIES
- WR Tyler Lockett is expected to have surgery to repair and stabilize the fractured finger he suffered in Thursday night's loss to the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Expected to miss at least one game, Lockett's potential return will have a firm timetable following surgery, Rapoport added.
INJURIES
- DT Vita Vea (calf) has been ruled out versus the Bengals, per coach Todd Bowles.
INJURIES
- DE Chase Young (knee) is listed as questionable versus the Giants.