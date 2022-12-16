Around the NFL

Steelers will announce Week 15 starting QB on Saturday; rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful 

Published: Dec 16, 2022 at 12:53 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Just who will start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be announced just yet, but it's looking unlikely it will be rookie Kenny Pickett.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that Pickett is doubtful to play Sunday versus the host Carolina Panthers and that he would reveal the starter on Saturday, which presumably will be Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

Pickett left Pittsburgh's Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens due to concussion protocol and has been listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

Trubisky took over for Pickett and completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and a glaring three interceptions during the Steelers' 16-14 loss. The opening-game starter, Trubisky has played in six games this season with four starts.

Rudolph, who has 10 career starts with the Steelers, has been inactive throughout the season.

At 5-8, the Steelers are holding on to fleeting hopes for a postseason bid and a winning season as they face the 5-8 Panthers, who are still in contention for an NFC South title.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson passed concussion protocol but will not play in Week 15 for precautionary reasons.

news

Shaquille Leonard on being Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee: 'It was pure happiness'

During a challenging season, Shaquille Leonard says he has been sustained in part by his off-the-field work to help others. The linebacker tells Brooke Cersosimo why being named the Colts' nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award "means a lot."

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined twice for $36,281 total for unsportsmanlike conduct

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL fined Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy a total of $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet -- per sources informed of the situation.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Mike White not cleared to play; Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions

Jets quarterback Mike White has not been cleared for contact by team doctors and was has been ruled out for Week 15, coach Robert Saleh announced Friday.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley concedes recent struggles, aims to make plays 'when it matters most'

Ahead of Sunday night's rematch against Washington, Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he has to get back to making plays if New York wants to see the postseason.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields approaching 1,000-yard rushing mark in Week 15

Entering Week 15, Bears QB Justin Fields sits 95 yards shy of becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd 'in shock' after dislocating finger, hopes to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd aims to return this Sunday versus the Buccaneers after suffering a gruesome dislocated finger in Week 14.

news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'not done' after fourth loss in five games

Seattle Seahawk head coach Pete Carroll says the team's playoff chances are "not done" after their fourth loss in five games.

news

DE Nick Bosa leads 49ers' dominant defense, spearheads NFC West title

San Francisco 49ers' defense led the team to it's first NFC West title since the 2019 season in Thursday's win over the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy: 'He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had'

After 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a NFC West-clinching victory over the Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy was 'definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had.'

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE