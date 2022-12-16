Steelers will announce Week 15 starting QB on Saturday; rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful 

Just who will start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be announced just yet, but it's looking unlikely it will be rookie Kenny Pickett.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that Pickett is doubtful to play Sunday versus the host Carolina Panthers and that he would reveal the starter on Saturday, which presumably will be Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

Pickett left Pittsburgh's Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens due to concussion protocol and has been listed as a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

Trubisky took over for Pickett and completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and a glaring three interceptions during the Steelers' 16-14 loss. The opening-game starter, Trubisky has played in six games this season with four starts.

Rudolph, who has 10 career starts with the Steelers, has been inactive throughout the season.