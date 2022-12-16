Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined twice for $36,281 total for unsportsmanlike conduct

Jerry Jeudy's outburst during Denver's Week 14 loss to Kansas City didn't draw a flag or ejection, but it will hit the receiver's pocketbook.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL fined Jeudy a total of $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet -- per sources informed of the situation.

Early in the contest, Jeudy went ballistic over an apparent non-call, removed his helmet while screaming, and bumped an official during the tirade.

The Broncos receiver was lucky to avoid an ejection on the spot. The league also declined to suspend him for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. But $36K is a hefty fine.