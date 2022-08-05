Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Published: Aug 05, 2022 at 10:48 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Chris Godwin is back in pads.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took the practice field Friday for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Godwin wore a brace on his surgically repaired knee as he participated in individual position drills and received passes.

"Its good to see him out there," said coach Todd Bowles, who said Godwin is a long way from returning to a full routine. "We're not getting our hopes up."

The veteran's presence on Friday suggests a recovery timeline that's ahead of schedule based on when he sustained the knee injury (Dec. 19), which included a torn MCL. Tampa expected Godwin back during training camp by keeping off the physically unable to perform list. The club's confidence in his recovery was furthered this offseason with a new three-year, $60 million contract.

While Godwin's presence was reassuring, Bucs WR Mike Evans left Friday's practice early. Bowles said he may have tweaked his hamstring, which seems to be a reoccurring issue during camp for the veteran. Bowles also announced that Tom Brady was excused from Friday's practice but couldn't guarantee the quarterback's return for Saturday.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
  • G Jalen Mayfield did not practice due to a lower back injury, per head coach Arthur Smith.

ROSTER MOVES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
New York Giants
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

RETIREMENTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
  • LB Tre Walker has decided to retire from football, coach Ron Rivera announced to reporters on Friday. Walker was an undrafted free agent out of Idaho.

