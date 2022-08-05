NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Chris Godwin is back in pads.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took the practice field Friday for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Godwin wore a brace on his surgically repaired knee as he participated in individual position drills and received passes.

"Its good to see him out there," said coach Todd Bowles, who said Godwin is a long way from returning to a full routine. "We're not getting our hopes up."

The veteran's presence on Friday suggests a recovery timeline that's ahead of schedule based on when he sustained the knee injury (Dec. 19), which included a torn MCL. Tampa expected Godwin back during training camp by keeping off the physically unable to perform list. The club's confidence in his recovery was furthered this offseason with a new three-year, $60 million contract.