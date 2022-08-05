Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Tyler Linderbaum arrived in Baltimore as the club's future at center. His start to his professional career will require some time off.

Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to an injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

Linderbaum is dealing with a left foot injury, per multiple beat reporters. Results indicated Linderbaum avoided serious injury, but the rookie will miss at least a week to "just let it settle down," Harbaugh said.

Linderbaum isn't expected to miss the rest of training camp, per Harbaugh, "unless something changes."

Meanwhile, Baltimore lost linebacker Vince Biegel to a torn Achilles, Harbaugh said Friday.