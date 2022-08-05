Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Tyler Linderbaum arrived in Baltimore as the club's future at center. His start to his professional career will require some time off.
Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to an injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.
Linderbaum is dealing with a left foot injury, per multiple beat reporters. Results indicated Linderbaum avoided serious injury, but the rookie will miss at least a week to "just let it settle down," Harbaugh said.
Linderbaum isn't expected to miss the rest of training camp, per Harbaugh, "unless something changes."
Meanwhile, Baltimore lost linebacker Vince Biegel to a torn Achilles, Harbaugh said Friday.
Linderbaum joined Baltimore as the 25th-overall selection in April's draft. The Iowa product was seen as the draft's top center and is expected to become the Ravens' long-term answer at the position, but his acclimation to the NFL will be interrupted by this time off. Baltimore is hoping that time away is brief, and will continue to play it by ear with the 2021 Rimington Trophy winner.