Around the NFL

Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot injury

Published: Aug 05, 2022 at 04:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tyler Linderbaum arrived in Baltimore as the club's future at center. His start to his professional career will require some time off.

Linderbaum will likely miss a week or two due to an injury suffered in practice, which required an MRI, coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

Linderbaum is dealing with a left foot injury, per multiple beat reporters. Results indicated Linderbaum avoided serious injury, but the rookie will miss at least a week to "just let it settle down," Harbaugh said.

Linderbaum isn't expected to miss the rest of training camp, per Harbaugh, "unless something changes."

Meanwhile, Baltimore lost linebacker Vince Biegel to a torn Achilles, Harbaugh said Friday.

Linderbaum joined Baltimore as the 25th-overall selection in April's draft. The Iowa product was seen as the draft's top center and is expected to become the Ravens' long-term answer at the position, but his acclimation to the NFL will be interrupted by this time off. Baltimore is hoping that time away is brief, and will continue to play it by ear with the 2021 Rimington Trophy winner.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Where are Saints WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston at in their recoveries? Why aren't the Jets calling first-round CB Sauce Gardener by his nickname yet? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin took the field with his teammates for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson wants to finish his career in Pittsburgh after signing extension

After signing a new contract extension, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson expresses his happiness to remain in Pittsburgh.

news

Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore getting the hang of Andy Reid's offense: 'It's starting to click'

Skyy Moore has flashed playmaking ability in the early stages of training camp in Kansas City's revamped receiver room. Andy Reid's offense isn't easy for rookies to learn, but Moore said he's already starting to make strides.

news

Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'

The Cowboys' trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Dak Prescott, though, is not concerned.

news

Raiders' McDaniels on Josh Jacobs' HOF touches: 'It's good for backs to carry the ball in preseason'

The Las Vegas Raiders sat their key offensive pass catchers in Thursday's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their top running backs all saw action in the first preseason game.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson: Travon Walker 'did some really good things' in HOF Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars sat a majority of starters in the team's 27-11 Hall of Fame Game loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker used the opportunity to shine.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather

The start of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders has been delayed due to inclement weather.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designates former NJ attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday designated former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey to hear the league's appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans rookie QB Malik Willis showing progression; A.J. Brown appreciating competition from Eagles CBs

How did Titans rookie QB Malik Willis do with the second-team offense? How is WR A.J. Brown adjusting to life in Philadelphia? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW