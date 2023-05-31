NFL kicker Harry Kane? Tottenham striker 'would love to give it a go'

Kane, 29, reiterated Wednesday in an interview with Good Morning America that he wants to be a kicker in the league once his footy career is through.

"It's something I want to definitely explore," Kane said. "I know it will be a lot of hard work. I'm not expecting to just walk up and start kicking field goals. It would be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work. But yeah, it's something I'd love to do. The NFL is something I have been following for about 10 years now, and I love it, so I would love to give it a go."