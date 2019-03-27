Around the NFL

Harry Kane wants to be NFL kicker 'in 10 or 12 years'

Published: Mar 27, 2019 at 10:41 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Harry Kane knows his way around a football.

The Tottenham Hotspur star and English international is considered one of soccer's top strikers. In 2017, Kane recorded 56 goals in all competitions, the most of any goal scorer in Europe, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He followed a successful club campaign in 2018 with a six-goal showing during England's run to the World Cup semifinals. That achievement won him the Golden Boot, becoming the first English player to do so in a World Cup since 1986.

But Kane also has passion for that other kind of football, American football, and in an ESPN feature published on Wednesday, the 25-year-old striker said that one day he'd like to try his, er, foot at kicking in the NFL.

"That's real," Kane told ESPN's Bruce Schoenfeld. "Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try."

Kane further explains in the feature that his love for the NFL comes from an admiration for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whose highlights he started watching on YouTube, and the QB's rise from sixth-round pick to superstardom.

That attitude has apparently factored into his desire to be a NFL placekicker.

"It goes back to that drive to be the best," he says. "Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world? ... If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Kane has crossed paths with the NFL in the past. In addition to participating in segments with NFL Films Presents and attending the Super Bowl LIII afterparty as a guest of Brady, the new stadium in which Kane's club, Tottenham, will play its home matches going forward will also play host to at least two NFL games per year over the next 10 seasons.

How realistic is that Kane, a world-renowned footballer, will at the age of 35 or so make the NFL as a placekicker? Many NFL kickers have soccer backgrounds, but few if any dedicated part of their professional lives to playing, and even fewer dominating, the beautiful game.

Perhaps the most notable example is Toni Fritsch, an Austrian League striker who won three League titles for Rapid Wein in the 1960s before moving to the States to be an NFL placekicker. Fritsch went on to win a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in his rookie season (1971) and was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 1979. Fritsch kicked in professional football, including the USFL until he was 40 years old.

So an eventual move for Kane from the wundergoal to the field goal isn't impossible, even if it is unlikely.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Jefferson: I thought Eagles would draft me, but glad Vikings did

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who claimed the team's rookie receiving record in 2020, admitted his initial thoughts on draft night one year later.
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars must 'trust' draft board, avoid chasing players to fill needs

Preparing for his first draft as an NFL head coach, Urban Meyer detailed the Jaguars' preparation for April 29's NFL Draft and what the mindset is for a team looking to rebuild. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson hopes for 'better' season at RB with Falcons: 'Last year didn't go as planned'

Moving to Atlanta, Cordarrelle Patterson immediately boosts a previously struggling return game. The question will be his role on the Falcons offense.
news

Drew Brees: 'I only really felt good in one game' during 2020 campaign

Although he played in 12 games last season, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he only felt healthy in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Jim Irsay: Moving Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to tackle still a possibility

Anthony Castonzo﻿'s retirement left a hole at left tackle for the Colts, one that could be addressed in the 2021 NFL Draft. Recently, owner Jim Irsay spoke on another possible solution to Indy's LT problem.
news

NFL owners pass rule expanding eligible jersey numbers for certain positions

NFL owners have approved several new rule changes, including the expansion of eligible jersey numbers, the expansion of booth-to-official communication and the elimination of overtime in the preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Antonio Brown settles sexual assault lawsuit with former trainer

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ has resolved a civil dispute with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who had accused Brown in a lawsuit filed in September 2019 of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. 
news

2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12 on NFL Network, NFL.com

The complete schedule for the 2021 NFL regular season will be released on May 12 during a Schedule Release '21 special on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.
news

Roundup: Seahawks agree to terms with veteran CB Pierre Desir

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Pierre Desire, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Grier: Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa, ready to build around 'winner'

The Miami Dolphins have made several interesting moves this offseason headed into the 2021 NFL Draft, but GM Chris Grier reassured Wednesday that QB Tua Tagovailoa is a key figure in the team's process going forward. 
news

Eagles won't name Jalen Hurts starting QB, HC Nick Sirianni cites 'competition' at every position

First-time head coach Nick Sirianni cited the early offseason process and desire for competition at every position as the reason he wouldn't declare Hurts the starter just over a week before the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Former Broncos, Browns DB T.J. Ward announces retirement

T.J. Ward made his retirement official after eight seasons in the NFL. The eight-year veteran safety spent time with the Browns, Broncos and Buccaneers and helped Denver win Super Bowl 50.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW