NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 9

An offseason of coaching staff alterations has led to a notable reunion for the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced Wednesday that it has reached a deal to bring former assistant Steve Wilks back into the fold as defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach. Wilks, 52, previously spent six years in Carolina in various roles (2012-17), notably becoming defensive coordinator after Sean McDermott left to become the Bills' head coach prior to the 2017 season.

Wilks subsequently moved on to roles as Cardinals head coach in 2018 and Browns defensive coordinator under Freddie Kitchens in 2019. His time in Arizona concluded following a 3-13 finish while his Cleveland tenure ended after team brass elected not to retain Kitchens and his staff following a 6-10 campaign.

An NFL assistant since 2006, Wilks makes his return to the league after a year-long stint as defensive coordinator for the Missouri Tigers in 2021, joining a revamped Panthers staff that hired Ben McAdoo and Chris Tabor as offensive and special teams coordinators, respectively, following the firings of Joe Brady and Chase Blackburn.

Coaching staff/front office moves

  • The Dallas Cowboys officially hired longtime NFL coaching veteran Robert Prince as their receivers coach.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Heath Farwell as their special teams coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, per source. Farwell, a former Pro Bowler and special teams ace, held the same position the past three years with the Bills. Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander is interviewing Wednesday for the Jaguars' vacant DC position under Doug Pederson, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • The Minnesota Vikings hired former Browns executive Ryan Grigson in a senior personnel position. Grigson spent the past two seasons with Cleveland as the team's senior football advisor, where he worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Longtime NFL assistant Ed Donatell has emerged as a strong candidate for the team's vacant defensive coordinator job, per Pelissero. Donatell was most recently the Broncos' DC for three seasons.
  • The New Orleans Saints are adding former Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone to their offensive staff.

