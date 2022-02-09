NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Feb. 9

An offseason of coaching staff alterations has led to a notable reunion for the Carolina Panthers.

The team announced Wednesday that it has reached a deal to bring former assistant Steve Wilks back into the fold as defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach. Wilks, 52, previously spent six years in Carolina in various roles (2012-17), notably becoming defensive coordinator after Sean McDermott left to become the Bills' head coach prior to the 2017 season.

Wilks subsequently moved on to roles as Cardinals head coach in 2018 and Browns defensive coordinator under Freddie Kitchens in 2019. His time in Arizona concluded following a 3-13 finish while his Cleveland tenure ended after team brass elected not to retain Kitchens and his staff following a 6-10 campaign.