Zac Taylor optimistic about C.J. Uzomah's status as Bengals prepare for Super Bowl LVI

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters despite Uzomah not participating in Wednesday's session, he's optimistic about the tight end's chances of playing in Super Bowl LVI.

Uzomah suffered a knee injury that forced him out of Cincinnati's AFC Championship Game win over Kansas City and required him to exit via a cart. Uzomah appeared visibly emotional when leaving the field, but has since maintained an optimistic attitude while his team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The tight end doesn't carry the same name recognition as some of his more popular pass-catching teammates (﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿, Tee Higgins﻿, Tyler Boyd﻿), but he's played an important role in Cincinnati's offense. Uzomah set new career-high marks in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2021, flirting with 500 yards and snagging five scores in 16 games.

Uzomah proved to be a reliable target for Joe Burrow﻿, serving as a trusty safety valve with the capability to occasionally break a big play. His two touchdown grabs powered the Bengals to a Week 4 win over Jacksonville on Thursday Night Football, and three weeks later, he caught two more touchdown passes in Cincinnati's statement win over Baltimore.

In the postseason, Uzomah was again a vital part of Cincinnati's passing attack, catching six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders. A week later, Uzomah caught seven passes for 71 yards in a Divisional Round win over Tennessee, helping Burrow keep the Bengals' passing game afloat amid constant pressure from the Titans.

The Bengals are a better team with Uzomah included in their offense. They'll hope to have his services when they play their most important game in over 30 years.

On the Rams' injury front, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (pectoral) were the only two players who did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through. Additionally, McVay announced that the team would be moving its practice from Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California, to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, for Thursday's practice due to the windy conditions in Thousand Oaks.