NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 30

Sunday's Carolina Panthers loss to the Miami Dolphins might've been Donte Jackson's last game with the club.

Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury and will miss the remainder of the season, according to the team. Jackson underwent an MRI on Monday. The 2018 second-round draft pick will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, potentially marking the end of his Panthers career after four years in Carolina.

Jackson's season ends with 61 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble. He had started all 12 games of the Panthers' season, playing opposite a carousel of corners that began with rookie ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿, who was injured with a broken foot early in the year, and has also included trade acquisitions ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ and C.J. Henderson. For his career, Jackson has 12 interceptions and 38 passes defensed.