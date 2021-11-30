NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 30

Around the NFL

Sunday's Carolina Panthers loss to the Miami Dolphins might've been Donte Jackson's last game with the club.

Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury and will miss the remainder of the season, according to the team. Jackson underwent an MRI on Monday. The 2018 second-round draft pick will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, potentially marking the end of his Panthers career after four years in Carolina.

Jackson's season ends with 61 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble. He had started all 12 games of the Panthers' season, playing opposite a carousel of corners that began with rookie ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿, who was injured with a broken foot early in the year, and has also included trade acquisitions ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ and C.J. Henderson. For his career, Jackson has 12 interceptions and 38 passes defensed.

The Panthers activated rookie guard ﻿Deonte Brown﻿, who had been designated for return from injured reserve, to replace Jackson on the roster.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Dallas Cowboys are placing cornerback Nahshon Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Detroit Lions waived Da'Shawn Hand off injured reserve with an injury settlement, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero adds that Hand, who has played in three games this season after suffering a groin injury in training camp, should be healthy in a few weeks.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars placed tight end Dan Arnold (knee) on injured reserve.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) is unlikely to play this week against the Ravens. Tight end Pat Freiermuth remains in the team's concussion protocol. Tomin expressed some optimism, however, that cornerback Joe Haden (foot) could return this week.
  • Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said during a Tuesday radio interview that kicker ﻿Joey Slye﻿ would be out at least three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during Monday Night Football.

Mike Tomlin: 'It's put up and shut up time' for reeling Steelers

On the heels of an embarrassing loss to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals that relegated the Pittsburgh Steelers to a .500 record, coach Mike Tomlin believes the time has come for a shake-up. He's frustrated, he's determined, and changes are apparently on the way.
NFL flexes 49ers-Bengals in Week 14, Packers-Ravens in Week 15

The NFL on Tuesday announced slight schedule changes to Weeks 14 and 15 involving potential playoff teams.
Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence expected to play vs. Saints; WR Amari Cooper TBD

The Cowboys hope to add a key playmaker on each side of the ball -- WR ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ and DE ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ -- when they play against the Saints on Thursday night.
Joe Judge expects Giants offense to have 'a little bit of evolution' moving forward under Freddie Kitchens

The Giants' offense didn't look markedly different against the Eagles in Week 12, with Freddie Kitchens taking over after Jason Garrett was fired. After a short week to prepare, Giants HC Joe Judge expects more changes to come as the season progresses into December.
Browns rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shines in loss to Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Sure, things in Cleveland might be collapsing right now, but did you watch ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ on Sunday night? The Browns rookie took care of Lamar Jackson in their first meeting.
Russell Wilson on WR Metcalf's one-catch night: 'I think obviously we need to get DK the football'

Seahawks WR ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ saw nary an oblong pigskin flutter his way during the first half of Monday night's loss. The big-play receiver earned just one catch on four targets for 13 yards on a woeful night.  
Jonathan Allen: Washington 'can't get complacent' amid three-game win streak

After Monday night's win over the Seahawks, Washington is in playoff contention after its third consecutive win, but the team isn't becoming complacent entering their bye week.
Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson: 'He's got to do better, we all got to do better'

The Seahawks lost their third in a row on Monday night and Russell Wilson continued to look far removed from the sensational gunslinger of past seasons. 
2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Washington's win over Seahawks on Monday night

Led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson, Washington dominated time of possession and grinded its way to a 17-15 victory as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks came up short despite a last-minute touchdown drive that came up a two-point conversion shy of sending it to overtime. 
49ers WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner expected to miss Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ are each likely to miss Week 13's game against the host Seattle Seahawks and Samuel could also miss another game.
Week 12 Monday night inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team "Monday Night Football" game.
