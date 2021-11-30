NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 30

Sunday's Carolina Panthers loss to the Miami Dolphins might've been Donte Jackson's last game with the club.
Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury and will miss the remainder of the season, according to the team. Jackson underwent an MRI on Monday. The 2018 second-round draft pick will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, potentially marking the end of his Panthers career after four years in Carolina.
Jackson's season ends with 61 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and a forced fumble. He had started all 12 games of the Panthers' season, playing opposite a carousel of corners that began with rookie Jaycee Horn, who was injured with a broken foot early in the year, and has also included trade acquisitions Stephon Gilmore and C.J. Henderson. For his career, Jackson has 12 interceptions and 38 passes defensed.
The Panthers activated rookie guard Deonte Brown, who had been designated for return from injured reserve, to replace Jackson on the roster.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Dallas Cowboys are placing cornerback Nahshon Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Detroit Lions waived Da'Shawn Hand off injured reserve with an injury settlement, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero adds that Hand, who has played in three games this season after suffering a groin injury in training camp, should be healthy in a few weeks.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars placed tight end Dan Arnold (knee) on injured reserve.
- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) is unlikely to play this week against the Ravens. Tight end Pat Freiermuth remains in the team's concussion protocol. Tomin expressed some optimism, however, that cornerback Joe Haden (foot) could return this week.
- Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said during a Tuesday radio interview that kicker Joey Slye would be out at least three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury during Monday Night Football.