NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 16

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert likely won't have to contend with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick roaming the secondary when the teams square off in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't expecting the standout safety to be available after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, per NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.
The NFL's COVID-19 policy allows vaccinated players who test positive to return after receiving two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, if asymptomatic for a period of 48 hours. It would be the first missed start of the season for Fitzpatrick, who leads the Steelers in tackles with 64. He could be joined on the sideline by Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt, who suffered hip and knee injuries against the Lions; Watt's playing status for the Chargers game is uncertain.
The Steelers tied with the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday without starting QB Ben Roethlisberger due to a positive test for COVID-19. Tomlin said he expects Roethlisberger, who experienced symptoms last week, to be "100 percent" involved in game preparations in a virtual setting until he's cleared to return to club facilities, per Kinkhabwala.
Injures/COVID-19
- The Washington Football Team officially placed defensive end Chase Young (ACL tear) on injured reserve. Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young would miss the rest of the 2021 season. Washington also activated offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles off the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster cuts
- The Baltimore Ravens have released Le'Veon Bell. The veteran running back will be put on the waiver wire Tuesday with a deadline to be claimed Wednesday.
- The Washington Football Team signed defensive lineman Daniel Wise off the practice squad to the active roster. Washington also signed tight end Temarrick Hemingway and defensive tackle Gabe Wright to the practice squad.
- The Carolina Panthers are releasing punter Joseph Charlton, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Charlton is now healthy following a stint on injured reserve, Pelissero added.