NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 28

As the NFL continues to navigate its latest COVID-19 surge, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed a few notable names into protocol.

The club announced Tuesday that cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dean and Murphy-Bunting join defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and receivers Mike Evans and Jaelon Darden on the list.

If neither are able to clear protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Jets, it would leave both starting (Murphy-Bunting) and key reserve (Dean) spots open in the lineup. Richard Sherman, Carlton Davis and Ross Cockrell are among the names that will be tasked with leading the secondary and picking up the slack.