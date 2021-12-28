NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 28

As the NFL continues to navigate its latest COVID-19 surge, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed a few notable names into protocol.
The club announced Tuesday that cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dean and Murphy-Bunting join defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and receivers Mike Evans and Jaelon Darden on the list.
If neither are able to clear protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Jets, it would leave both starting (Murphy-Bunting) and key reserve (Dean) spots open in the lineup. Richard Sherman, Carlton Davis and Ross Cockrell are among the names that will be tasked with leading the secondary and picking up the slack.
The team could also be without its head coach Bruce Arians, who the Bucs announced tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will take over head coaching duties until Arians returns.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Atlanta Falcons placed backup quarterback Feleipe Franks and safety Richie Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Baltimore Ravens placed linebacker Tyus Bowser and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and activated cornerback Chris Westry from the list.
- The Buffalo Bills activated defensive end Mike Love from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Carolina Panthers placed center Sam Tecklenburg on the COVID list, and activated safety Sam Franklin Jr. and defensive end Azur Kamara from it.
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed receiver Auden Tate, who's already on injured reserve, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Detroit Lions placed linebacker Josh Woods on injured reserve and tight end Brock Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also activated defensive end Jashon Cornell from the Reserve/NFI; Designated for Return list.
- The Green Bay Packers placed linebacker Oren Burks and tight end Marcedes Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars officially placed P Logan Cooke (knee) on IR, and placed TE Jacob Hollister, DT Jay Tufele and LB Damien Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Las Vegas Raiders placed linebacker Will Compton on the reserve/COVID list.
- The Los Angeles Rams officially placed running back Darrell Henderson and linebacker Ernest Jones on injured reserve. Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Miami Dolphins placed defensive lineman Adam Butler, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones and receiver Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New England Patriots are placing quarterback Brian Hoyer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Philadelphia Eagles placed receiver John Hightower on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said offensive linemen Kevin Dotson (ankle), Kendrick Green and Trai Turner, as well as tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), all have a chance to get back this week. Green and Turner were injured against the Chiefs on Sunday; Dotson hasn't played since Week 10. Practice squad guard Malcolm Pridgeon was activated from the COVID-19 list.
- The Seattle Seahawks activated tight end Will Dissly and right tackle Brandon Shell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Tennessee Titans placed linebacker Jayon Brown and practice squad receiver Cody Hollister on the COVID list.
Roster/coaching moves
- The Arizona Cardinals plan to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Arizona flew Breeland in for a visit Monday but the free agent tested positive upon his arrival. Once Breeland is cleared, he is expected to still sign.
- The Baltimore Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar.
- The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Matt Barkley.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed tight end Scotty Washington.
- The Cleveland Browns signed receiver Lawrence Cager and tight end Miller Forristall, and released cornerback Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson.
- The Detroit Lions signed LB Curtis Bolton to the active roster, TE Jared Pinkney from the Rams' practice squad to the active roster and WR Juwan Green and TE Ross Travis to the practice squad. They also released CB Chris Williamson from the practice squad.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed C Joey Hunt, activated T Greg Senat to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed S D.J. Swearinger to the practice squad.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed DB Brandon Rusnak to the active roster, TE Kahale Warring to the active roster from Buffalo's practice squad and P Joseph Charlton and DE/OLB Hercules Mata'afa to the practice roster.
- The Los Angeles Rams released practice squad kicker Ryan Santoso, defensive back Greg Stroman and long snapper Carson Tinker.
- The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kyle Sloter. The team signed offensive tackle Rick Leonard to the practice squad, and released tight end Brandon Dillon and receiver Damion Ratley.
- The New York Giants released DBs Sam Beal and Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad, and signed TE Jake Hausmann.
- The Philadelphia Eagles signed RB Kerryon Johnson and OL Luke Juriga to the practice squad, and released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed receiver Damion Willis to the practice squad and released guard Nate Gilliam from the practice squad.