NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 25

Reinforcements could be on the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to face the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Fitzpatrick landed on the COVID list after a positive test on Nov. 15. Earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expected Fitzpatrick to be back for Sunday and this is a huge step in the right direction for that to happen.
Through nine games this season, Fitzpatrick, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 64 tackles.
Injuries/COVID-19
- New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (knee) has an uphill battle to play in Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, Rapoport reported. Ingram is listed as questionable.
- The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday activated tight end Mitchell Wilcox from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.
Roster moves
- The Miami Dolphins restructured the contract of cornerback Xavien Howard to create $3.76 million in salary cap room to help them operate through the end of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The New York Giants signed tight end Deon Yelder to their practice squad.
- The Green Bay Packers signed linebacker Nate Orchard to their practice squad.