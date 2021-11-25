NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 25

Reinforcements could be on the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to face the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Safety ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Fitzpatrick landed on the COVID list after a positive test on Nov. 15. Earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expected Fitzpatrick to be back for Sunday and this is a huge step in the right direction for that to happen.