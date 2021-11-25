NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 25

Around the NFL

Reinforcements could be on the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to face the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Safety ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿ has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Fitzpatrick landed on the COVID list after a positive test on Nov. 15. Earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he expected Fitzpatrick to be back for Sunday and this is a huge step in the right direction for that to happen.

Through nine games this season, Fitzpatrick, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 64 tackles.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Mark Ingram﻿ (knee) has an uphill battle to play in Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, Rapoport reported. Ingram is listed as questionable.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday activated tight end Mitchell Wilcox from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.

Roster moves

  • The Miami Dolphins restructured the contract of cornerback Xavien Howard to create $3.76 million in salary cap room to help them operate through the end of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The New York Giants signed tight end ﻿Deon Yelder﻿ to their practice squad.
  • The Green Bay Packers signed linebacker ﻿Nate Orchard﻿ to their practice squad.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out for Thanksgiving tilt vs. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb (concussion) will be out for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported.
news

Bears unlikely to move on from Matt Nagy midseason

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that barring something unforeseen, he does not see Matt Nagy being fired during the current 2021 campaign. 
news

Week 12 Thursday inactives: Thanksgiving tripleheader

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Superdome.
news

NFL celebrates Thanksgiving on social media

Happy Thanksgiving! As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.
news

Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs, still likely to return shortly

Chicago Bears rookie first-rounder Justin Fields suffered multiple cracked ribs in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff planning to start vs. Bears for Thanksgiving tilt 

NFL Network Ian Rapoport reports Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) is planning to start vs. the Bears barring any setback overnight. 
news

Shanahan says QB Jimmy Garoppolo could remain with 49ers in 2022: 'There's a chance for anything'

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says there's a chance for QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return in 2022 despite the team drafting Trey Lance. 
news

Dolphins claim running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Texans

Running back Philip Lindsay was claimed by the Miami Dolphins via waivers Wednesday, the team announced. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Bills

Alvin Kamara has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game versus the Bills with a knee injury. This will be the third straight game Kamara has missed for the Saints.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a fractured toe', surgery an option

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed light on his ailing toe when speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying that his injury in question is a "fractured toe."
news

Robert Saleh saw 'no risk' in trading for Joe Flacco: 'It was a no-brainer'

With Mike White and Josh Johnson each having performed admirably in relief of Zach Wilson, the Jets' trade for veteran backup Joe Flacco is puzzling to some. For New York head coach Robert Saleh, it was "an easy decision" to give up a sixth-round draft choice for the former Super Bowl winner. 
