Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph, Raiders S Roderic Teamer ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct

An early third-quarter scuffle led to multiple ejections in Thursday's bout between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.
Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were both ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The ejections came after a scuffle ensued amid a Raiders punt following the opening drive of the third quarter. The fracas carried into the Las Vegas sideline.
Teamer and Joseph each played 11 special teams snaps with no reps on defense before their ejections.