Around the NFL

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) ruled out vs. Bears

Published: Nov 25, 2021 at 01:44 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Detroit Lions lost their top offensive player Thursday.

Running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury and was subsequently ruled out against the Bears. Swift went into the locker room following a carry in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return. Moments before the third quarter commenced, Swift's status was downgraded to out. He'd totaled three carries and three receptions for nine yards total.

The second-year back was coming off consecutive 100-yard rushing games and has been an invaluable receiving option for Jared Goff throughout the season. His 53 catches were just one off the team lead entering Week 12, while his 975 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns are by far the best marks for Detroit. Backup Jamaal Williams figures to assume a bigger role with Swift sidelined.

The Lions, who led 7-3 at the time their RB1 went down, are still looking for their first win of the season. Swift's extended absence will make the task that much tougher.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb out for Thanksgiving tilt vs. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb (concussion) will be out for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported.
news

Bears unlikely to move on from Matt Nagy midseason

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that barring something unforeseen, he does not see Matt Nagy being fired during the current 2021 campaign. 
news

Week 12 Thursday inactives: Thanksgiving tripleheader

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Superdome.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 25

NFL injury and roster news for Thanksgiving Day.
news

NFL celebrates Thanksgiving on social media

Happy Thanksgiving! As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.
news

Bears quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs, still likely to return shortly

Chicago Bears rookie first-rounder Justin Fields suffered multiple cracked ribs in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

Lions QB Jared Goff planning to start vs. Bears for Thanksgiving tilt 

NFL Network Ian Rapoport reports Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) is planning to start vs. the Bears barring any setback overnight. 
news

Shanahan says QB Jimmy Garoppolo could remain with 49ers in 2022: 'There's a chance for anything'

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says there's a chance for QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return in 2022 despite the team drafting Trey Lance. 
news

Dolphins claim running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Texans

Running back Philip Lindsay was claimed by the Miami Dolphins via waivers Wednesday, the team announced. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Bills

Alvin Kamara has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game versus the Bills with a knee injury. This will be the third straight game Kamara has missed for the Saints.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a fractured toe', surgery an option

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed light on his ailing toe when speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying that his injury in question is a "fractured toe."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW