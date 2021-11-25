Lions RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) ruled out vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions lost their top offensive player Thursday.

Running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury and was subsequently ruled out against the Bears. Swift went into the locker room following a carry in the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return. Moments before the third quarter commenced, Swift's status was downgraded to out. He'd totaled three carries and three receptions for nine yards total.

The second-year back was coming off consecutive 100-yard rushing games and has been an invaluable receiving option for Jared Goff throughout the season. His 53 catches were just one off the team lead entering Week 12, while his 975 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns are by far the best marks for Detroit. Backup Jamaal Williams figures to assume a bigger role with Swift sidelined.