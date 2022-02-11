NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 10

Good news was delivered in each of the Super Bowl LVI participants' Thursday injury reports.
For the host Cincinnati Bengals, tight end C.J. Uzomah (MCL) returned to practice in a limited capacity a day after he was listed as a DNP in a walk-through.
"He's been good," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Uzomah, via the pool report. "He's progressing nicely."
It was Uzomah's first practice since he injured his knee in the AFC Championship Game.
On the Los Angeles Rams' side of things, running back Cam Akers (shoulder) improved from limited in Wednesday's walk-through to a full participant on Thursday.
While Akers is trending in the right direction, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), who head coach Sean McVay said earlier in the week was unlikely to practice, remained a DNP. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) each fell on the positive side for L.A. as Noteboom was limited Thursday a day after being a DNP and Jefferson returned to being a full participant a day after he was listed as limited.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (quadriceps) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) remained full participants.
In addition to Uzomah being limited for the Bengals, guard Jackson Carman's status also improved as he went from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday. Carman is dealing with a back injury.
Coaching staff/front office moves
- The Chicago Bears announced Thursday the hiring of Andre Curtis as safeties coach.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with Press Taylor to become their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Miami Dolphins fired defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander on Thursday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Alexander interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars' open defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, Pelissero reported.
Retirements
- Former Detroit Lions head coach and most recently Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli is planning to retire, Rapoport reported.