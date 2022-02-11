NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 10

Good news was delivered in each of the Super Bowl LVI participants' Thursday injury reports.

For the host Cincinnati Bengals, tight end C.J. Uzomah (MCL) returned to practice in a limited capacity a day after he was listed as a DNP in a walk-through.

"He's been good," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of Uzomah, via the pool report. "He's progressing nicely."

It was Uzomah's first practice since he injured his knee in the AFC Championship Game.

On the Los Angeles Rams' side of things, running back Cam Akers (shoulder) improved from limited in Wednesday's walk-through to a full participant on Thursday.

While Akers is trending in the right direction, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), who head coach Sean McVay said earlier in the week was unlikely to practice, remained a DNP. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) each fell on the positive side for L.A. as Noteboom was limited Thursday a day after being a DNP and Jefferson returned to being a full participant a day after he was listed as limited.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (quadriceps) and safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) remained full participants.