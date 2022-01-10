NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Philadelphia Eagles' banged-up backfield could return to full strength prior to the start of the postseason.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Monday that the team is "hopeful" Miles Sanders (hand) will be able to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Sirianni also stated the team expects to have Jordan Howard and Boston Scott back for the matchup.

Philadelphia finished the 2021 campaign with the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL (159.7 rush YPG).

Sanders, who's dealt with a number of ankle injuries in recent months, missed the last two games of the regular season due to a broken hand. Howard and Scott missed Week 18 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.