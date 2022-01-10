NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

Around the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles' banged-up backfield could return to full strength prior to the start of the postseason.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Monday that the team is "hopeful" Miles Sanders (hand) will be able to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Sirianni also stated the team expects to have Jordan Howard and Boston Scott back for the matchup.

Philadelphia finished the 2021 campaign with the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL (159.7 rush YPG).

Sanders, who's dealt with a number of ankle injuries in recent months, missed the last two games of the regular season due to a broken hand. Howard and Scott missed Week 18 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Scott anchored the running game in the Eagles' Week 17 win over Washington with Howard, a spot starter throughout the year, serving as his backup. Rookie Kenneth Gainwell made his first career start on Saturday with Sanders, Howard and Scott sidelined.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Cincinnati Bengals activated the following players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: S Vonn Bell﻿, DE Trey Hendrickson﻿, DT B.J. Hill, C Trey Hopkins, RB Joe Mixon﻿, DT Larry Ogunjobi and G Quinton Spain﻿.
  • Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who has been on injured reserve since Sept. 17 with a back injury, is expected to practice this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football. Barring a setback, Smith should be ready for Green Bay's Divisional Round game in two weeks; he has not played since Week 1.
  • Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a sore heel, but the team expects him to be OK, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
  • New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore﻿'s MRI came back clean, confirming that he did not suffer a major knee injury after being carted off the field Sunday, according to Rapoport.
  • New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton announced quarterback Taysom Hill is expected to undergo surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury he sustained in his left foot on Sunday. Hill will also need a smaller surgery later on to remove the hardware; there is no timetable for his return.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect RB ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ () and LBs ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ and ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ (shoulder) to be back for the start of the playoffs, per coach Bruce Arians. The status of LB Lavonte David is still to be determined, Arians noted.

Roster moves

Coaching news

  • The Carolina Panthers are expected to ask permission to speak to Texans passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton for their vacant offensive coordinator job, Rapoport reported.
  • The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.
  • The Jacksonvlle Jaguars are planning to interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett this week, Rapoport added. The interview will likely happen Friday and can be done in person because Green Bay is on a bye, he added.
  • The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
  • The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman.

