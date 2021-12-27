NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 27

Another injury has hit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shaquil Barrett suffered a sprained MCL and ACL in Sunday's win over Carolina and will miss Tampa Bay's final two regular-season games, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday.

Barrett recorded a sack and played 31 snaps before suffering the injury.

Barrett's 2021 season hasn't been as lucrative as his 2019 campaign, in which he led the NFL in sacks with 19.5. He did exceed his 2020 mark of eight sacks, though, and has forced three fumbles, adding two fumble recoveries to his season stat line.

Tampa Bay has been forced to weather a number of injuries in the last couple of weeks, losing receiver Chris Godwin to a knee injury for the season, and placing Leonard Fournette on injured reserve, as well. Mike Evans is also out with a hamstring injury, though his outlook appears to be more optimistic. However, Tampa Bay did see the return of ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ on Monday after the receiver was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Barrett was not the first key defender to suffer an injury in recent weeks. Fellow edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul missed Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury.