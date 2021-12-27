NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 27

Another injury has hit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Shaquil Barrett suffered a sprained MCL and ACL in Sunday's win over Carolina and will miss Tampa Bay's final two regular-season games, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday.
Barrett recorded a sack and played 31 snaps before suffering the injury.
Barrett's 2021 season hasn't been as lucrative as his 2019 campaign, in which he led the NFL in sacks with 19.5. He did exceed his 2020 mark of eight sacks, though, and has forced three fumbles, adding two fumble recoveries to his season stat line.
Tampa Bay has been forced to weather a number of injuries in the last couple of weeks, losing receiver Chris Godwin to a knee injury for the season, and placing Leonard Fournette on injured reserve, as well. Mike Evans is also out with a hamstring injury, though his outlook appears to be more optimistic. However, Tampa Bay did see the return of Breshad Perriman on Monday after the receiver was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Barrett was not the first key defender to suffer an injury in recent weeks. Fellow edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul missed Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury.
Even with the losses, Tampa Bay rolled to an easy win over Carolina, securing the NFC South crown. They remain a strong contender for the conference title as they head toward the postseason. They'll hope Barrett (and others) can be healthy enough to play once the games enter elimination territory.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Arizona Cardinals activated center Rodney Hudson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett sustained a fractured rib against the Bengals, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Averett faces an uphill battle to play in Week 17.
- Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday morning that the team had a "somewhat significant" number of positive tests that caused him to send players home for the day. Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes , defensive tackles Phil Hoskins and Daviyon Nixon and center Matt Paradis were later placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nixon (knee) and Paradis (torn ACL) were already on injured reserve and out for the year. Quarterback Matt Barkley was activated from the COVID list.
- The Chicago Bears activated receiver Allen Robinson, tight end Jesse James, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, running back Ryan Nall and safety Tashaun Gipson from the COVID list.
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed quarterback Brandon Allen and cornerback Darius Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Phillips (shoulder) is currently on injured reserve.
- The Detroit Lions activated quarterback Jared Goff from and placed receiver Josh Reynolds on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and offensive tackle Braden Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke is expected to miss time due to a knee injury, per interim coach Darrell Bevell.
- Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday, per Rapoport. Jones is considered week-to-week.
- Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders sustained a broken bone in his hand during Sunday's win over the Giants, per Rapoport. Sanders won't play Week 17. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said they're hopeful to get him back for Week 18.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers placed safety Karl Joseph on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
- The Washington Football Team activated linebacker Cole Holcomb, center Tyler Larsen and guard Brandon Scherff from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Larsen (Achilles) was also placed on injured reserve.
Roster/coaching moves
- The Carolina Panthers released kicker Alex Kessman.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has been granted permission to leave the team and accept a similar position with the University of Oregon football team. Assistant OL coach Chris Morgan will handle Klemm's duties for the rest of the season.