NFL free agency: The biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

Niners forego playing a terrible prank on Jimmy G: It became clear Tuesday that Brady's choice of Tampa had plenty to do with Florida's easy-flight access to his family in New York. Not the case with the Chargers, but Brady reportedly was open to joining Kyle Shanahan's Niners in San Francisco. Ultimately, the team never openly pursued Brady. This makes me smile for Jimmy Garoppolo, who would have been forced back into a world of holding the clipboard of the man he backed up for three seasons or being shipped off to another team. Those events might have airmailed Garoppolo back to New England of all places, but not without the sting of being rejected by his current employer. Instead, bad feelings were avoided, and Jimmy G remains.