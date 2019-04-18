NFL draft details: 2019 mock drafts, dates, what to know

Published: Apr 18, 2019 at 08:08 AM

The 2019 NFL Draft is almost here, so it's time to get fully up to speed! How many draft picks does each team have? What are the latest mock drafts projecting? Here's your guide to weekend.

The draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25, will be held for the first time in Nashville, Tennessee. NFL fans will be able to tune in on a variety of platforms to watch every selection from the three-day event. Round 1 will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET.

For the first time ever, ABC is set to broadcast all three days of the draft, including two nights of primetime coverage, in a simulcast with NFL Network and ESPN. Online coverage will be LIVE at NFL.com/Watch.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the draft:

When is the draft? And how can I watch?

NFL Draft TV Schedule

Thursday, April 25: 8:00 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft, Round 1

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Friday, April 26: 7:00 p.m. EDT

NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3

ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

Saturday, April 27: Noon EDT

NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes | NFL.com/Watch

See more details about tuning into the NFL draft here.

How many picks does each team have in the draft?

The New England Patriots and New York Giants are tied for the most picks in the 2019 draft with 12 apiece ahead of the event. The Seattle Seahawks enter the draft with just four selections. To see a complete breakdown of every pick from every team, click here.

The 2019 NFL Draft order is set for the first round (based on last season's records and adjusted for trades):

1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington Redskins
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (via Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Seattle Seahawks (via Chiefs)
30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots

How can I track the draft online?

Check out the NFL Draft Tracker ahead of the selections and from Round 1 onward to read more about top prospects and team needs.

Who are the top prospects in the 2019 draft?

From Baker Mayfield to Sam Darnold, last season saw an influx of rookie quarterbacks. Can the 2019 draft deliver another dominant passing class with long-term solutions for a handful of NFL teams?

Top signal-callers in this year's draft include Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock. While Murray has been projected as a likely No. 1 selection, the Cardinals haven't given any indication which way they're leaning.

Among non-quarterbacks, many draft analysts expect Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa to headline the class. Josh Allen, Quinnen Williams, Devin White and Ed Oliver should join him in the early-going on Thursday night.

Here's a quick breakdown of hot prospects to keep an eye on at every position:

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock
Running backs: Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery, Damien Harris
Wide receivers: Marquise Brown, A.J. Brown, N'Keal Harry
Tight ends: T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Irv Smith Jr.
Offensive tackles: Jawaan Taylor, Andre Dillard, Jonah Williams
Offensive guards/centers: Garrett Bradbury, Elgton Jenkins, Erik McCoy
Defensive tackles: Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Christian Wilkins
Edge: Nick Bosa, Josh Allen, Clelin Ferrell
Linebackers: Devin White, Devin Bush, Mack Wilson
Cornerbacks: Byron Murphy, Greedy Williams, Rock Ya-Sin
Safeties: Johnathan Abram, Taylor Rapp, Darnell Savage

For an in-depth look at potential first-rounders, along with some second- and third-round prospects, check out Daniel Jeremiah's latest top 50 rankings and Bucky Brooks' latest positional prospect rankings.

What are the latest NFL mock drafts projecting?

Is Tampa Bay going to snag Devin White a top-five pick? Could Montez Sweat break into the top 10 as a high-upside linebacker? NFL.com's expert analysts have been putting together mock drafts for the past months to help answer those questions and more.

See full NFL mock draft breakdowns and more pre-draft coverage on the 2019 NFL Mock Draft Central.

For more mock drafts and team-by-team draft order details, visit the NFL Draft homepage.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE