NFL draft: 5 prospects that will make biggest impact as rookies

Over the past decade, we've seen several rookies jump right in and not only contribute immediately but lead the way for their team right off the bat. Take this past season for example. We saw rookies like Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt emerge as some of the best players at their respective positions. So, who's next? Which prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft should we expect to make an immediate and big-time impact upon entering the league? Here are my choices, ranked 1-5, starting with the prospect I expect to make the greatest impact next season.