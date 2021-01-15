NFL Divisional Round: Six predictions you can trust

I know Adams is likely to see a lot of ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ on Saturday, but he's simply been the best wide receiver in the NFL this season. The first-team All-Pro has at least one touchdown in 10 of his last 11 games, so you can all but book that stat. This leaves us needing either nine receptions or 100 yards. Adams has accomplished one of those in five of nine late-afternoon or night games this season. With all eyes on this contest, look for the first-team All-Pro stud to have another big game.