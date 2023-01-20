NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Chiefs RUN wild; Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones forge epic bout

The Giants-Eagles matchup is close to my heart, having grown up in Philadelphia and worked for both of these teams. I've been through joy and heartbreak on both sides, and I know how much passion flows from fans on Broad Street and Broadway -- and how much enmity they have for each other. No way can I pick a winner for Saturday night's bout, but the bold prediction is that Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones combine for the most passing/rushing yards by opposing quarterbacks in NFL playoff history, surpassing Alex Smith and Andrew Luck's combined mark of 923 yards in their 2013 wild-card matchup between the Chiefs and Colts. (Shoutout to NFL Research's Ben McWilliams for finding this gem.)