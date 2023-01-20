Bold Predictions

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Chiefs RUN wild; Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones forge epic bout

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Divisional Round schedule).

DeAngelo Hall

With the Jaguars' defense zeroed in on not letting Patrick Mahomes make the big play downfield, the Chiefs record a season-high total on the ground. Andy Reid schemes up running lanes for Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and friends, who eclipse the 189-yard rushing mark the Chiefs logged twice this season (in Week 4 and Week 15).

Maurice Jones-Drew

Four of the top 10 rushers remaining in the postseason face off Saturday night in the third Giants-Eagles meeting this season. There will be seven total rushing touchdowns in the game between quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones and running backs Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders.

David Carr

The Cowboys-49ers tilt showcases two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Dallas' Micah Parsons. With 32 combined sacks in the regular season, these two playmakers total four sacks in the Divisional Round finale.

Marc Ross

The Giants-Eagles matchup is close to my heart, having grown up in Philadelphia and worked for both of these teams. I've been through joy and heartbreak on both sides, and I know how much passion flows from fans on Broad Street and Broadway -- and how much enmity they have for each other. No way can I pick a winner for Saturday night's bout, but the bold prediction is that Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones combine for the most passing/rushing yards by opposing quarterbacks in NFL playoff history, surpassing Alex Smith and Andrew Luck's combined mark of 923 yards in their 2013 wild-card matchup between the Chiefs and Colts. (Shoutout to NFL Research's Ben McWilliams for finding this gem.)

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22

