NFL community reacts to Saquon Barkley's performance vs. OSU

Saquon Barkley padded his Heisman credentials in the first half of Saturday's highly anticipated Penn State-Ohio State game, breaking free for two touchdowns, including a 97-yard kickoff return for a score on the opening play.
Current and former NFL players are taking to Twitter to react. Here's a look at what they're saying.
UPDATE: The script flipped in the second half, as Ohio State shut down Barkley and went on to win, 39-38, but NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah still says the PSU RB is CFB's top player.