NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills calls kickoff rule 'stopgap' measure, talks future of playing surfaces, Guardian Caps

Sills also addressed the debate between grass and artificial surfaces. In recent years, a growing number of players and the players' union have called for the NFL to commit to more grass practice and game surfaces, citing injuries that are suffered on artificial turf fields.

The NFL CMO said studying playing surfaces is "an incredibly active area of work" for the league.

"The bottom line is it is way, way more complicated than it might seem on the surface, no pun intended," Sills explained. "What you come to realize is we don't just have two kind of surfaces in the NFL -- grass surface and artificial surface. We've got almost 30 different surfaces. ... When you start looking at what is the safest surface, you really have to take into account all the different injuries, but you also have to take into account how much variability is in surfaces."

Sills told McAfee that, for example, the league is utilizing a "small robot that drives around the playing surface and takes measurements on all different aspects of the playing surface" this season to further understand the fields of play and eventually provide a consensus opinion.

"If we went to our ownership tomorrow and said, 'Here's the safest field. We've proved beyond a shadow of a doubt this is the safest field,' I think they would all get behind that," Sills said. "We just have not been able to get to the point of saying this is the safest surface. We just have not had the data to say that this surface is far better than others."

Asked about the future use of Guardian Caps in the game, Sills said that he did not anticipate the padded shells -- worn on helmets by certain players during practices -- being used in games.

"I don't think the future of the game is about a Guardian Cap, per se," Sills said. "I think what we can learn from that again is how can we design a better helmet, what are the materials that may make the helmet safer and again more importantly how do we not use the head, how do we get the head out of blocking and tackling, all the things that can be done without having to have head contact."

The Guardian Caps that were worn during training camps last season are now mandated at every preseason practice, as well as every regular-season and postseason practice with contact. Players at position groups where head contact is seen most (running backs, fullbacks, linemen, linebackers) are required to wear the cap.

Last season, players were only required to wear the caps up to the second preseason game. The league's data showed that if one player is wearing the Guardian Cap at the time of a helmet hit, the cap will absorb 11 to 12 percent of the force. If both players are wearing the cap and have a helmet-to-helmet hit, the force of the impact is reduced by around 20 percent.