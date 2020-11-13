Bold Predictions

NFL bold predictions, Week 10: Joe Burrow knocks off undefeated Steelers

Published: Nov 13, 2020 at 09:23 AM

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 10 schedule).

James Jones: When Joe Burrow takes on the 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, he will be the eighth rookie starting quarterback since 1950 to face an undefeated team in Week 10 or later (excluding strike seasons). The rookies went 1-6 in those games -- Mark Sanchez was the only winner, leading the Jets over Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 of 2009. Embracing the challenge as he always does, Burrow throws four touchdowns against the Steelers' fifth-ranked passing defense and fourth-ranked scoring defense to lead the Bengals to victory.

DeAngelo Hall: The Philadelphia Eagles have swept the New York Giants in each of the last three seasons, but that ends in 2020, as the Giants defeat the Eagles on Sunday. Big Blue climbs out of the NFC East basement with the victory and gains some momentum heading into the Week 11 bye.

Marc Ross: In a marquee battle of hopeful rookie franchise quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa﻿, the Chargers passer steals the show and adds to his Offensive Rookie of the Year resume. Herbert throws for 300-plus yards and two TDs, leading the Chargers on a last-minute, game-winning touchdown drive to upset the Dolphins. The Bolts' six losses this season have come by a combined 24 points, with two going to overtime and two ending on the last play of regulation. Sunday's victory ends Los Angeles' misery of losing late.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Lamar Jackson voiced his frustration earlier this week when saying defenses were "calling out our plays" on The Rich Eisen Show. He channels that frustration to best Bill Belichick's unit, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 250 yards and three TDs.

Joe Thomas: After one of the worst performances of his 21-year career, Tom Brady bounces back against a better-than-expected Panthers defense. He'll throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns and lead the Buccaneers to a double-digit win to improve to 7-3.

Brian Baldinger: The 3-5 Minnesota Vikings will upset the 5-4 Chicago Bears on the road Monday night, with their young players continuing to step up. Lately, they are getting key contributions from a number of rookies -- first-year phenom ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿, Ezra Cleveland, Jeff Gladney and D.J. Wonnum﻿ -- to go along with a solid veteran core. I also can't help but admire the way Dalvin Cook is running the ball. Might he join Le'Veon Bell and Walter Payton as the only RBs since at least 1950 to have three straight games of 200-plus scrimmage yards? We'll see.

